KDH Board votes against rezoning Baum Tract
Move effectively stops possible housing development. During its August 8 meeting, the Kill Devil Hills Commissioners voted 4-1 against rezoning the town-owned 44-acre Baum Tract – home to the popular Casey R. Logan Disc Golf Course – from its current permitted government/recreational use to a high-density multifamily use. Mayor Ben Sproul cast the dissenting vote.
Latest beach nourishment updates for Buxton, Nags Head and Duck
Buxton: Project should be completed by the end of August. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has announced that the company has made significant progress since the dredge Ellis Island joined the dredge Liberty Island in Buxton on Tuesday, August 2. These two dredges used two separate landing points, and...
Dare County communities seeks volunteer firefighters
Current TV, in partnership with the Town of Duck, has released a recruitment video highlighting the important public service that is provided by the dozens of volunteer firefighters who serve throughout Dare County’s 15 fire districts—and encouraging others who are interested in serving the residents and visitors of the Outer Banks community to sign up to volunteer with their local department.
Dare County Land Transfers
Paredes Omar from Frondorf Kirk A/013506000—Lot 119 Sec 1 Hatt Colony/$500,000/Improved Residential. Latsch Philip J from Butler Richard M/014693008—Lot 5 Canal Ridge/$438,800/Improved Residential. Camilla Ann LLC from OBX Investment Company LLC/014822044—Lot 7 Kinnakeet Shrs Ph 4/$1,775,000/Improved Residential. Seide Sean from Carpenter David Patrick/013770000—Lot 137 Sec 4 Hatt...
Robert Morgan of Elizabeth City, August 6
Robert Laverne Morgan, age 66, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Robert was born in Pasquotank County, NC on October 25, 1955 to Ethel Cox Reeder and the late Robert Martin Morgan. He was also survived by his stepparents Louie Reeder and wife, Claudia. He was employed by Albemarle Hospital for thirty years. He was loved by all his co-workers and enjoyed his work family. Robert attended Fountain of Life Church, loved drag racing and was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings.
Timothy Bobko of Elizabeth City, August 5
Timothy Bobko, age 74, passed away on August 5, 2022 at his home. Tim was born in Elizabeth City, NC on November 14, 1947 to the late Peter and Annie Bobko. Tim was the husband of Connie Pierce Bobko for fifty-four years, together since they were both teenagers. Tim attended Victory Baptist Church and worked as a salesman at Albemarle Builders Supply for forty-three years.
Blanche Moore Sherlock of Elizabeth City, August 6
Blanche Moore Sherlock, age 99, passed away on August 6, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Blanche was born in Perquimans County, NC on July 16, 1923 to the late Charlie Moore and Ada Dail Moore. Blanche was the wife of the late John Davis Sherlock, Sr. She was a member of the Jewel Dean White Circle, Mount Hermon Home Extension Club, Elizabeth City Rebekah Lodge # 62 and was the oldest member of Mount Hermon United Methodist Church. She loved her yard and beautiful flowers, doing crossword puzzles, playing Bingo, and watching TV game shows. Most of all she loved her church, family, and friends.
Helen Louise Branscome of Jarvisburg, August 4
Helen Louise Branscome, 92, of Jarvisburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born February 1, 1930, in Somerton, VA to the late William and Dora Hedgebeth. Helen was also preceded in death by her husband, Harry James Branscome; and her brother William Thomas Hedgebeth.
Currituck County deputies arrest woman in stolen vehicle who brandished knife
(Currituck County Sheriff) On Aug. 8, Currituck County Deputies took over a pursuit of a stolen vehicle fleeing from Chesapeake Police Department. Patrol deputies pursued Ciera Scott, 28, from Norfolk, VA for approximately 3 miles traveling south on NC168 in Moyock. They took Scott into custody after she crashed into a ditch near the intersection of Survey Rd. and NC168.
