Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins berated by Matt Rhule over TD celebration at Panthers’ practice
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule wants spirits to be high ahead of the upcoming season. However, he also isn’t a huge fan of taunting during practice. And according to Panthers beat writer Ellis L. Williams, that is exactly what happened at a recent Panthers’ scrimmage. Baker Mayfield...
Kareem Hunt is the 4th high-profile Cleveland Browns player to request a trade in under a year
The Cleveland Browns have a problem after Kareem Hunt requested a trade. Things were pretty quiet for a while after the new regime took over. When Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski came in during the 2020 offseason stability was thought to follow. Sure, there were rumblings that Odell Beckham Jr. never wanted to be a member of the Cleveland Browns but that was it, rumblings. Stability was the key going forward, everyone knew it.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers fans can expect the Baker Mayfield-Sam Darnold QB competition to be settled following the team’s August 19th preseason game against the New England Patriots. At least, that is what Matt Rhule announced in reference to the looming QB1 decision, per ESPN. “I’m not putting a timetable on the quarterback position until after we […] The post Panthers QB1 battle between Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold gets big update from Matt Rhule appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday
The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position. Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a...
Jerry Jones Has Blunt Response To The Deshaun Watson Case
The NFL Players Association will reportedly try to argue that the league hasn't punished owners harshly enough in their Deshaun Watson appeal case. According to reports, the NFLPA included a list of past indiscretions by owners Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and Daniel Snyder. Jones was asked about this by Clarence...
Former First-Round Pick Reportedly Nearing NFL Return
Former first-round pick John Ross is reportedly nearing a return to the NFL. Ross, who's widely viewed as one of the more disappointing first-round picks in recent memory, is close to recovering from a knee injury he suffered last year. When cleared, Ross - who most recently played for the...
2023 Cleveland Glenville LB Arvell Reese Commits To Ohio State
The Buckeyes have now secured commitments from six of the top seven players in the state.
Chiefs Reportedly Signing Veteran Wide Receiver
The Kansas City Chiefs aren't done adding weapons to their offense. On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that the team is signing wide receiver Devin Gray. Gray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted rookie in 2018. His status on the team changed several times over a three-year stretch.
Giants rookie out for season after ACL injury
New York Giants rookie right guard Marcus McKethan is not going to see any action in his very first season in the NFL after he reportedly suffered a serious knee injury. According to Field Yates of ESPN, McKethan tore his anterior cruciate ligament and is now done for the entire year. Giants 5th round rookie […] The post Giants rookie out for season after ACL injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rich Eisen Roasts Ohio State Fans at NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton
NFL Network host Rich Eisen went off script on NFL Hall of Fame weekend and blasted Ohio State and its fans while in Canton, Ohio. The post Rich Eisen Roasts Ohio State Fans at NFL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Canton appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Homers Again In Columbus Win Saturday
Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night
