Derrick Barnes, Jermar Jefferson have made ‘some of the biggest progress’

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — KaVontae Turpin is getting his first chance in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys nearly four years after the receiver and kick returner was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, ending his career at TCU. Turpin was kicked off the team at TCU in part because the school was unaware of a previous assault case in New Mexico. He pleaded guilty in the Texas case with a chance to clear the conviction from his record and attended an abuse intervention program. “I learned I got to learn from my accountability, my consequences,” Turpin said in his first meeting with reporters early in training camp. “I’m just looking forward to becoming a greater man now.” The assault case led to a long wait for an NFL call, but that’s not the only reason the speedy Turpin is a longshot. He’s also tiny, listed at 5-foot-7 and 158 pounds. If he makes the roster, Turpin will be close to his former college home with more time to tell his story.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 MINUTES AGO