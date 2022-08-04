ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

By Stacker
KPVI Newschannel 6
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kpvi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Marylanders urged to get caught up on vaccinations

BALTIMORE — MedChi, the Maryland State Medical Society, recently applauded Governor Larry Hogan for declaring August as Immunization Awareness Month in Maryland and urges residents to speak with their physician about getting back on track with recommended vaccines for the coming year. While over 12 million Marylanders — 93% of the population — have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, vaccination rates for other critical immunizations have dropped.
MARYLAND STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers

As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

UGA Extension tests peanut herbicide for 2023 registration

TIFTON — Peanuts, although a major crop in Georgia, is a minor crop in the U.S., with only about 1.5 million acres planted — versus approximately 90 million acres each of field corn and soybeans. Due to its limited acreage, there are not many herbicides solely developed for...
TIFTON, GA
KPVI Newschannel 6

As recession grips U.S., certain Illinois industries see slowdowns

(The Center Square) – As national output declined for the second quarter in a row, concerns of a recession rekindle. The U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell at an annual rate of 0.9% from April through June this year, pushed by high inflation as consumers cut back. Its was the second consecutive quarter of negative GDP growth in the U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Oregon

Compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment in Oregon using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6

CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Axne, Nunn among planned Soapbox speakers at State Fair

More than two dozen candidates for office in Iowa are scheduled to speak at the upcoming Iowa State Fair at the Des Moines Register’s Political Soapbox, according to the paper’s website. The event will be held throughout the fair along the Grand Concourse in front of the Horner...
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rising Democratic star to speak at Wing Ding in Clear Lake

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow said she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Stacker#U S Department Of Health#General Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rain in North Iowa, but dry in the south

DES MOINES — Precipitation early in the week for a few areas and late in the week for much of the state resulted in 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Persistent dry conditions and above-average temperatures still are a concern for many. Fieldwork included cutting and baling hay and applying pesticides and fungicides.
ENVIRONMENT
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wing Ding speaker: Voters are ‘craving Democrats who stand up and fight’

DES MOINES — Mallory McMorrow says she “vividly” remembers Zach Wahls’ 2011 speech on the floor of the Iowa House in defense of same-sex marriage. Then an advocate with two mothers and now a Democratic state senator from Coralville, Wahls in that 2011 speech spoke out against a Republican proposal to ban same-sex marriage in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ramthun already calling for primary vote audit

(The Center Square) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Ramthun says he’s going to challenge Tuesday’s primary vote count. Ramthun on Monday told WISN TV he wants to have the election results examined before he decides what to do next. “I want to have [the election] audited before...
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana in November

JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians will vote Nov. 8 on full legalization of marijuana, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday. Ashcroft, a Republican, said his office confirmed that the campaign to place a legalization question on the ballot indeed collected enough signatures for voters to weigh in this fall, despite unofficial reports from counties last month indicating the effort would fall short.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPVI Newschannel 6

Gov. Pritzker defends end to cash bail despite law enforcement criticisms

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is defending the SAFE-T Act despite criticisms from law enforcement statewide that it will make Illinois less safe. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act, or SAFE-T Act, abolishes cash bail beginning in January 2023, overhauls police training, and includes other measures.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy