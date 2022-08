Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put pen to paper on a massive contract extension in March but raised eyebrows when he said ahead of the summer months that he thinks about retirement "all the time." The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player who turns 39 years old in December also recently declared that he won't play until he's 45 like Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady and that he realizes "the end is near" as it pertains to his playing career.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 39 MINUTES AGO