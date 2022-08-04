The best sandwiches in NC are served at this deli, Yelp says. What makes it so special

Read on www.aol.com
When are hurricanes most likely to hit SC? Here’s when history tells us to expect the worst
Ever since Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and Hurricane Florence in 2018 flooded the Carolinas, the two states have been in an eerie stretch of peace, tropical weather-wise. Not a single hurricane reached South Carolina or North Carolina at full strength in 2021, and only one, extremely weak tropical storm has reached the Carolinas so far in 2022.
'Beloved' California fire lookout among 4 killed in McKinney Fire, Forest Service says
A longtime U.S. Forest Service employee was identified Monday as one of the four people killed in the McKinney Fire — California's largest wildfire of 2022. Kathy Shoopman, 73, was a "beloved" employee and died in her home in the Klamath River community as a result of the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service. "We share this sorrow with each and every one of you and we know that individually, and as the supportive community that we are, we will find many ways to honor Kathy’s life and service and keep her spirit in all of our lives," the Forest Service said on Facebook about Shoopman.
At least 19 rescued from flash flooding in Denver as Kentucky faces possibility of further floods
Firefighters rescued at least 19 people in Denver after flash floods turned roadways into rivers Sunday night as already flood-ravaged Kentucky faced the possibility of further storms this week. In videos and photos shared on social media, cars in Denver could be seen partially submerged, with one video appearing to...
Human remains found at Lake Mead for fourth time since May
Human remains were found at Lake Mead for the fourth time in about three months amid an alarming drop in water levels at the United States’ biggest reservoir. Park rangers responded to Swim Beach at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada late Saturday morning after receiving a report of skeletal remains being discovered, officials said Sunday.
Former Miss America Cara Mund plans to run for Congress
FILE - Miss America 2018 Cara Mund poses for photographers on the 86th Floor Observation Deck of the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 12, 2017. Mund, the former Miss America who gained attention by criticizing the organization near the end of her reign in 2018, is planning to run for Congress in North Dakota as an independent, she announced Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
‘Let us live our life.’ Why the Kansas abortion amendment failed in some rural counties
Meetings of the local Democratic Party in deeply Republican Osage County, a largely rural area where Donald Trump won 71% of the vote in 2020, typically draw about a dozen people. But when Democrats gathered in late June, less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v....
Irmo Junior softball’s historic runs ends in World Series championship game
Irmo’s bid for a Junior League Softball World Series championship came up short Saturday. Michigan scored two runs each in third and fourth innings to defeat Irmo 5-1 in the championship game in front of a nationally televised audience. It was Irmo’s only loss of the tournament and the...
Herald-Leader Top 10: Kentucky Class 4A high school football preseason poll for 2022
Editor’s Note: This is the fourth in a series of stories ranking Kentucky’s high school football teams class by class, according to voting by the class’s coaches. Two Class 4A state championships in two years at the helm seems a pretty good start for Boyle County Coach Justin Haddix.
Voting in Tuesday’s MN primary? Here’s what to know.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday across Minnesota for primary elections. You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot at www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting. For partisan offices such as U.S. representative or state senator, you can only vote for candidates from one party. Nonpartisan offices such as county commissioner are listed on the back of the ballot.
