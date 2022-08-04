A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective

Watsonville has continued to lead the County and to be very proactive and engaged in measures to protect our environment from the negative effects of Greenhouse Emissions and through conservation of our precious freshwater resources. In recent weeks, the Council has worked together to enact regulations and ordinances aimed to meet State compliance and protecting our local environment. Much of these protection measures can’t occur without the active engagement of our entire community. Go Watsonville!

WATSONVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO