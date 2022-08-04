A breakdown of the Santa Cruz high school system from a realtor’s perspective

Read on lookout.co
NBC Bay Area
Some Bay Area Schools Set to Open With Significant Teacher Shortages
As the new school year is set to begin, some districts in the Bay Area are struggling to fill open teacher positions, which could mean students may be in class with an non-credentialed or underprepared teacher. Schools across California have been struggling to fill open teaching positions, in some cases...
Paying it forward: Nativo Gonzalez searches for Santa Cruz's soul with 'Paid the Cost' podcast
Local-centric podcaster Nativo Gonzalez aims to tell the story of new projects and efforts in the Santa Cruz business world, the role of fathers, life-journey narratives, emerging subcultures and the unique joys and challenges of living in Santa Cruz County. For two years, his weekly shows have been doing just that.
Impressive shutout streak continues for Monterey Bay F.C. with win over El Paso
A late goal sealed Monterey Bay F.C.'s unbeaten streak as well as its impressive shutout streak Saturday night against the El Paso Locomotive. The post Impressive shutout streak continues for Monterey Bay F.C. with win over El Paso appeared first on KION546.
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
The 2022 World Dog Surfing Champion is from the Bay Area
Meet World Dog Surfing Champion Skyler the cattle dog of Santa Cruz. She and her human Homer Henard joined KRON 4 Anchor Stephanie Lin live on set to discuss the win.
KSBW.com
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
pajaronian.com
Climate action changes, strawberries and wine
Watsonville has continued to lead the County and to be very proactive and engaged in measures to protect our environment from the negative effects of Greenhouse Emissions and through conservation of our precious freshwater resources. In recent weeks, the Council has worked together to enact regulations and ordinances aimed to meet State compliance and protecting our local environment. Much of these protection measures can’t occur without the active engagement of our entire community. Go Watsonville!
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
Astonishingly expensive Bay Area cruise, with excursion to Stockton, to launch soon
For $5,397, you can book a European river cruise from Amsterdam to Budapest. Or, for a minimum of $6,095 per person, you can cruise from San Francisco to Stockton to see ... the Stockton 99 Speedway.
Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Pacific Grove City Council voted 5-1-1 not to pursue a Homekey Project, according to Pacific Grove councilman Luke Coletti. The primary reason is the recent State Water Control Resources Control Board letter that dismissed the application by the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District to modify the cease and desist order against The post Pacific Grove votes against ‘Project Homekey’ appeared first on KION546.
foxla.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in California
LOS ANGELES - It is cheap to live in California - said no one ever. The Golden State is notorious for its exorbitant housing prices up and down the coast - from San Francisco down to San Diego - it isn't a surprise to see houses for sale triple the amount than in other parts of the country.
pajaronian.com
Volunteers clear truckloads of trash from Pajaro River
WATSONVILLE—Armed with grabbers, cans, garbage bags and gloves, more than 25 volunteers gathered at Murphy Crossing Road early on July 29 for a community cleanup of a portion of the Pajaro River on the outskirts of Watsonville. The volunteers picked up plastic, cans, bottles, mattresses, tires, pallets, pieces of...
Mountain lion spotted in San Jose park
A mountain lion was seen in Alum Rock Park in San Jose earlier this week, and anyone who is heading out to local parks this weekend should be aware, Santa Clara County officials said.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
lookout.co
Morning Lookout: Watsonville playwright’s most personal work yet; ruminations on graveyards
Good morning, friends! It is Monday, Aug. 8, and it looks to be a mostly sunny day ahead around Santa Cruz County, with temps in the 70s and 80s — a solid forecast for all of you trying to soak up the last few days before school ramps back up.
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that 6,811 people are currently without power in the Seaside and Marina areas. The outages were first reported at 9:17 a.m., and there is no known cause yet. Power is estimated to be restored at 12:30 p.m., according to PG&E. This is a developing story. The post Over 6,800 people without power in Marina and Seaside appeared first on KION546.
Press Banner
SLV Residents Face Another Power Struggle With PG&E
For people living in Boulder Creek, Brookdale, Ben Lomond and Felton, power outages have become a prominent aspect of daily life rather than an occasional annoyance. During the last week of July, San Lorenzo Valley communities experienced a sustained loss of power every day for five days, sometimes multiple times per day. It would be one thing if the power flickered and came back on, but these outages lasted for hours and included the loss of phone and internet service to boot.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
