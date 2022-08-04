Read on www.kxii.com
Madill Wildcats
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - The Madill Wildcats are looking forward to their move up to Class 4A after posting a winning season last year. Chad Speer has helped guide the Wildcats into a quick rebuild. And now, they feel like they are ready to take the next step. “We absolutely...
Durant Lions
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - High school football has arrived in Oklahoma, and for the Durant Lions, they couldn’t be more ready to get started. “We’re excited,” head coach Todd Vargas aid. “It’s been a long spring and summer. The kids and coaches have been working so hard. To get out here the first day is always fun and exciting.”
Muenster Hornets
MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - The Muenster Hornets are looking to make another deep playoff drive as they enter the 2022 football season. The Hornets went 12-1 last year. Knocked off powerhouse Windthorst along the way. This year, they bring back a strong senior class that should lead the way, as Muenster plans to be factor deep into the post-season once again.
Bonham Warriors
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Things are looking up for the Bonham Warriors. This team returned to the playoffs last season after a hard fought district schedule. Kyle Dezern enters his 3rd year as the head coach in Bonham and he has this team getting up to speed. “The tempo. We...
Annual back to school bash at New Heritage Baptist Church
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -There are ten days left of summer for Sherman ISD. New Heritage Baptist Church in Sherman gave out a helping hand Sunday as students and parents are still grabbing those last minute school items. Debbie Semidey who helps with Children’s Ministries at New Heritage said, “we’re hoping...
Some students receiving free school meals, but not all
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - If you have a student going to Sherman or Denison schools this message is for you because a change is happening for their tummies. When Covid first happened, all students received free breakfasts and lunches; now two years later, that program is ending. During the last...
Love & Carter Co. depleted after Saturday’s fire
Oklahoma (KXII) -The Love County Fire Department is reaching out to the community for help after a large grass fire on Saturday that depleted their supplies. “We had to respond to a Red River Management Area, in Love’s Valley and it was only a 30-acre fire but it was in dense woods and grass and it took over 12 hours to contain.
Man flown to Oklahoma hospital after Johnston County crash
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man was flown to an Oklahoma hospital after a crash in Johnston County. The crash happened around 3:47 p.m. Friday afternoon on Kirby Road near Wapanucka. According to Troopers, a pickup was taking a 90-degree turn, heading northbound on Kirby Road when it drifted...
Every Texoma county is under a burn ban
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As dry conditions continue across our region, fire officials continue to urge folks to avoid burning of any kind. In fact, every county in the News 12 viewing area is under a burn ban. Under a burn ban, all outdoor burning is banned with few exceptions...
Fannin Co. rollover sent one to the hospital
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - One person was flown to the hospital yesterday after a crash in Fannin County. Around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, multiple agencies responded to a single vehicle crash on FM 981. Bonham EMS says the car had rolled and entrapped the driver inside the truck. The...
Man arrested for kidnapping in Love County
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - An East Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a woman in Love County. According to court documents, it happened late last month… Artillious Cortez Allison is accused of confining a woman against her will to a room at the Winstar Hotel. Allison is also...
Police investigating after shooting in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police are investigating after a shooting occurred in Ardmore early Monday morning. Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said officers were called around 1 a.m. to the corner of 6th street Northwest and Commerce street. They found a car with the drivers side door open, and there...
Firefighters battle blaze in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters battled a blaze in Love County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters responded around 3 p.m. on the Red River Wildlife Management Area. The fire was several hundred yards away from the closest road in dense vegetation. Officials said a fire line measuring 1.17 miles was cut...
Woman flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman was flown to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Marshall County. The crash happened around 11:26 p.m. Friday evening on Enos Road south of Kingston. Troopers said a motorcycle was driving southbound on Enos Road when it drove off the road to...
Man confesses to murder of Sherman woman, according to court document
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted 28-year-old Elizabeth Clarice Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement. The affidavit said Harrison’s husband called the police on Wednesday concerned because she did not return home...
Human skeletal remains found, identified after Savoy grass fire
SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - Human remains have been found after putting out a fire in Savoy. Several acres of grass on FM 1752 in Savoy caught fire Friday. That’s where police say human skeletal remains were found. Officials believe the remains are of Jesse Hagood. Hagood was reported missing...
Denison suspect charged for tampering government documents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested for reportedly tampering with government documents early morning Sunday. Denison Police said they were called for a welfare concern in the 500 block on North Highway 75. Upon arrival, officers said they found Joshua Lane inside a vehicle with methamphetamine,...
Fatal crash leaves one dead in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County Officials said a woman died after a single-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning. Troopers said Nichole Gray, 36, of Denison, was driving a Chrysler 300 southbound on F-M 1753 near Middle Road when her car veered off the east side of the roadway, and struck a tree around 11 a.m.
