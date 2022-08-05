ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about

The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology

Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Yardbarker

Kicker Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree to Extension

Kicker Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract extension on Monday, that will keep the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Baltimore through 2027. Tucker was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but the four-year extension worth $24 million, $17.5 million guaranteed will keep Tucker in Baltimore until he is 38.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp

It's funny how life works sometimes, isn't it? We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Nfi#American Football
Yardbarker

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
NFL
Yardbarker

Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
BOISE, ID
Yardbarker

Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener

The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense

Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent

The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
NFL
Yardbarker

The 49er Defense Will Be Elite

Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the team in 2017, the strength of the 49ers has been the defensive line. The 49er defense has a deep and talented defensive line led by two-time pro bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Samson Ebukam. Because the 49ers can keep guys fresh by using eight to 10 guys in their line rotation like Charles Omnenihu, Jordan Willis, Kerry Hyder, and rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson, the 49ers have the luxury of giving essential guys rest, keep fresh, and dominate the line of scrimmage late in games in the fourth quarter. The only question with the 49ers’ defensive line is who will be the edge rusher opposite Bosa.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?

According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident

Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy