Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology
Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
Yardbarker
Kicker Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree to Extension
Kicker Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract extension on Monday, that will keep the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Baltimore through 2027. Tucker was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but the four-year extension worth $24 million, $17.5 million guaranteed will keep Tucker in Baltimore until he is 38.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes, isn't it? We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Yardbarker
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. receiving interest from contending teams
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent with training camp underway, and it does not appear he is anywhere close to signing with a team. The star receiver is, however, receiving interest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Sunday that Beckham has “continued to receive interest from several contending teams.”...
Yardbarker
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Yardbarker
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
Yardbarker
4 Potential Trade Targets for Broncos to Upgrade Defense
Training camp is underway, and plenty of potential trade options are being floated across the NFL. For multiple reasons, some of those options could be enticing for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense is having a good showing at camp, but they still have some areas of concern that can...
Yardbarker
Jon Gruden Emails: Former Raiders Coach Will Be Back Says Agent
The saga regarding former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden continues to gain headlines despite the fact that he’s been largely out of the limelight. Most recently, his agent, Bob LaMonte, spoke up regarding his client. In particular, he spoke on the events that took him down, and more importantly, his future.
NFL analyst Chris Simms warns Giants fans against overly criticizing Giants QB Daniel Jones' throw in practice
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones made the rounds on Twitter recently for a seemingly errant pass he threw in a scrimmage. The former No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft appeared to have thrown a "comeback" route toward the sideline widely off the mark, which led to many criticizing him for what looked like an awful throw.
ESPN writer on Packers' offense: 'It's on one or more of the Green Bay receivers to emerge'
ESPN.com's Bill Barnwell laid out the "Achilles heels" for more than one dozen Super Bowl contenders heading into the season Monday morning and among them is the Green Bay Packers' much chronicled question mark at wide receiver. The Packers of course, traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas...
Yardbarker
The 49er Defense Will Be Elite
Since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch took over the team in 2017, the strength of the 49ers has been the defensive line. The 49er defense has a deep and talented defensive line led by two-time pro bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, and Samson Ebukam. Because the 49ers can keep guys fresh by using eight to 10 guys in their line rotation like Charles Omnenihu, Jordan Willis, Kerry Hyder, and rookie edge rusher Drake Jackson, the 49ers have the luxury of giving essential guys rest, keep fresh, and dominate the line of scrimmage late in games in the fourth quarter. The only question with the 49ers’ defensive line is who will be the edge rusher opposite Bosa.
Yardbarker
Browns RB Kareem Hunt requests trade, should Falcons be interested?
According to ESPN, Kareem Hunt of the Browns has officially requested a trade out of Cleveland. Should the Falcons be interested in acquiring the controversial running back?. Hunt is entering the final year of a two-year, $12 million deal he signed with the team a couple of offseasons ago. He was considered one of the premier up-and-coming running backs in the league, even leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie with the Chiefs in 2017, when he totaled 1,327 yards. However, he was released a year later after video surfaced of him shoving and kicking a woman. He subsequently signed with the Browns in 2019 but was suspended for the first eight games of the season for violating the personal conduct policy.
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams delivers passionate speech to teammates using last season as motivation
There is no doubt last season was a hard one for the Detroit Lions, continuing the streak of consecutive rough seasons. The franchise has never won a Super Bowl. The last time the Lions made the playoffs was in 2016. The last time they won a playoff game was in 1991.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell talks hard truths about NFL life after multiple sudden retirements
The Detroit Lions have been dealing with the news of several sudden retirements this preseason. While none of the more important players are calling it a career, four "fringe" players retiring this summer rather than continue to fight and grind through preseason and an uncertain future is quite notable. The...
