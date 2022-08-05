Read on mercedcountytimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
turlockcitynews.com
Two With Warrants Arrested After Falsely Identifying Selves
At about 8:57 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police sergeant near Broadway Park, 501 North Broadway, Turlock, made contact with a man at the park who he recognized and believed had a warrant. The sergeant had his dispatcher run the man, Adrian Hernandez, 31, of Turlock, and he returned with...
KMJ
Man Arrested For Weapons And Marijuana In Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was arrested for large amounts of weapons and marijuana, as well as other charges Thursday night in Merced, according to deputies. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a house on Bellevue Road between Franklin and Highway 59 for reports of a man holding a rifle and wearing body armor.
GV Wire
Fresno Drug Dealers Were So Dumb They Hatched Scheme on Jail Telephone
It’s official: brothers Isaiah Garcia, 20, and Mario Garcia, 28, are headed to federal prison after admitting they hatched a plan to deal fentanyl. On Monday, Isaiah Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring with his brother in a fentanyl distribution plan foiled by local law enforcement. That followed Mario Garcia’s...
turlockcitynews.com
Parolee Arrested While Riding Around with Ammunition, Narcotics, and Child
At about 10:24 pm Wednesday night, Turlock Police investigators near the intersection of Sixth Street and D Street, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so they made a traffic stop on it. The investigators made contact with the vehicle’s driver and identified him as Jose Lugo, 51,...
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in highway crash in Firebaugh named
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a head-on collision last Wednesday evening in Firebaugh has been identified as Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say they were called at about 9:50 p.m. to the scene of a fatal traffic collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner […]
crimevoice.com
Pair ride through mall on dirt bikes
Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post – “MPD is asking for your help in identifying the two subjects pictured here. They were captured on security footage entering the Vintage Faire Mall on their dirt bikes on Tuesday, July 26th shortly after 6 p.m. Officers were called to...
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after K9 sniffs out suspected fentanyl in Merced
One of the Valley’s talented, crime-fighting K9s is back at it again, doing what he does best. The California Highway Patrol out of Merced took to social media on Sunday to share K9 Beny’s latest bust. According to CHP Merced, an officer recently pulled over a driver in...
2 people, including Caltrans engineer on duty, killed in Fresno County crash
48-year-old Ali Shabazz, a 16-year-veteran of Caltrans, was headed to a job on I-5 when another car crashed into his truck. Both drivers died from their injuries.
KMPH.com
61-year-old man reported missing out of Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — The Merced Police Department is turning to the community for help in locating a 61-year-old man now considered missing. According to Merced Police, Cal Lee was last seen on Thursday August 4th, leaving the La Sierra Care Facility at 2424 M Street. Lee was a...
sjvsun.com
Push to confiscate cell phones at Fresno high school has parents, students up-in-arms
Bullard High students won’t be able to pull out their cell phones during the school day under a new policy that’s causing division in the northwest Fresno community. Principal Armen Torigian, who took the job midway through the last school year, told families in a recent back-to-school letter that the new cellphone ban is designed to improve student academic performance by reducing the distractions and disruptions that cellphone use can create.
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
thesungazette.com
Tulare County wins a ‘Good Job Challenge’
TULARE COUNTY – A partnership between Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare County is one of 509 applicants in the nation to receive millions in grant funding aimed at helping boost the local economy through workforce training programs. Tulare, Fresno, Madera and Kings counties joined in collaboration to create an...
Madera Tribune
Attempted murder in Courthouse Park
The zoo in Courthouse Park, shown here, was almost the scene of a murder in 1917. It was Sunday, and Maderans living near the Courthouse Park were enjoying a sunny May morning. William King Heiskell was out surveying his handiwork; after all, he more than any other person, was responsible...
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
turlockcitynews.com
Traffic Stop Results in Methamphetamines Arrest After Probation Search
At about 2:27 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Latif’s Restaurant, 111 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with and identified the vehicle’s driver, Shannon Callahan, 31, of...
