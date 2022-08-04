Read on www.onthewater.com
Related
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)
One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 Restaurants With the Best Scenic Views in MA Are in Berkshire County
We're all familiar with plenty of great spots with breathtaking views throughout Massachusetts, let alone Berkshire County. But recently, three spots throughout Berkshire County were specifically chosen as part of the 18 top restaurants with the best scenic views throughout the Bay State. If you're in Pittsfield, you're already well...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter
As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
WCVB
Extreme heat, humidity takes toll on firefighters battling blazes in Massachusetts
The high heat and humidity being felt across Massachusetts has made things difficult for firefighters who are out on calls. Stoughton fire Chief Michael Carroll said extra crews were called in to help knock down a three-alarm house fire on Poskus Street. "I had to rotate the crews in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire
BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
fallriverreporter.com
Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival
Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 7, 2022
Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000. Ileana Garcia to Tina M. DePalma, 5 Maple View Lane, Unit C, $300,000.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Report any endangered species you see to MassWildlife
Being outdoors more often in the summer means there's also a higher chance of seeing wildlife. MassWildlife is asking residents if they see any species of endangered animals to report your observation to help protect them.
Yummy Frozen Dinner Sold in Massachusetts is on the Recall List (photo)
One place that I don't get to eat at too often, due to the fact that we don't have one in Berkshire County, is P.F. Chang's. I think I actually only ate there once years ago. Granted, I prefer that Berkshire County continues to have locally owned restaurants but I have to admit P.F. Chang's is delicious.
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You
One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
Comments / 0