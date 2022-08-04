ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
WNAW 94.7

This is the Best Miniature Golf Course in Massachusetts (photos)

One thing I loved as a kid and still do is playing miniature golf. Though I was never great at it which is probably because I approach playing miniature golf like a bull in a china closet, I still have a lot of fun doing it. Of course in the Berkshires, I have enjoyed playing minigolf over the years whether it was in North Adams, Lanesborough, or Great Barrington In addition, my family and I would always partake in miniature golf when we were on vacation be it in Wildwood, New Jersey, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, or Lake George, NY. I hope to someday partake in Kiss miniature golf in Las Vegas.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
State
Alaska State
City
Swampscott, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Scituate, MA
City
Marblehead, MA
State
Maine State
City
Chelsea, MA
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Live 95.9

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#White Fish#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Fresh Fish#Fishing Boats#Finding Fish#Stellwagen#Davis Ledge#Rebel Jawbreakers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts couple seriously injured in ATV rollover crash in New Hampshire

BERLIN, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple was seriously injured when the ATV they were riding flipped over at a state park in New Hampshire. Emergency crews responding to a report of an ATV crash in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin on Friday afternoon found Robert and Melissa Totaro, both 41, of Auburn, suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish Game Law Enforcement Division.
BERLIN, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Seven transported to the hospital due to fireworks display at Rhode Island festival

Cumberland, Rhode Island- According to the Cumberland Fire Department, on Saturday, public safety crews mitigated an incident involving a firework detonation which injured members of the public. Just after 10:00 p.m. during the fireworks display at Cumberlandfest, held at Diamond Hill Park an incident involving pyrotechnic material discharged by a...
CUMBERLAND, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts

There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ABC6.com

Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy