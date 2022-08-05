Read on www.gamespot.com
Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey
Estella's Nightmare: Sealed Space and a Succubus's Curse
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator
Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time
Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
Fuushoku Gensou SP
Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
EXTREME BIKE X
Heavy Burden
Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023
Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
ALEON's Nightmare
Timothy and the Tower of Mu
Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly
After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Stereo Boy
LOTR Director Peter Jackson Speaks Out About The Rings Of Power
The Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings writer and director Peter Jackson has reacted to Amazon's upcoming TV series, saying the company basically ghosted him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said Amazon asked him and Lord of the Rings writer-producer Fran Walsh if they wanted to be involved in the TV series. Jackson said he and Walsh could not agree to do so until they saw a script, and this is where communication ended, apparently.
