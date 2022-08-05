ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother feels pop as 'parasite' crawls out of eyelid 'like scene from horror film'

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Rotten Apple - New York Fallen

Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator

Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
VIDEO GAMES
Apex Legends Mobile Players Can Now Play Fade Free For A Limited Time

Fade, the first mobile-exclusive character to hit Apex Legends Mobile when it launched back in March, can now be played free of charge--for the moment, anyway. This week, Respawn is giving players a chance to walk (well, slide) a few miles in the mobile legend's shoes without having to pay for the privilege.
Fuushoku Gensou SP

Apex Legends Season 14: Hunted Battle Pass Trailer Reveals Survival Theme

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment recently released a trailer depicting some of the contents of the new season's battle pass, revealing a "survival gear" theme. The Season 14 battle pass contains many cosmetic items that are hunting-themed (or otherwise styled to give them an outdoors-y twist). Given the fact that...
EXTREME BIKE X

Heavy Burden

Ex-Battlefield Dev's Impressive-Looking Shooter Arc Raiders Delayed To 2023

Arc Raiders, the free-to-play shooter from former Battlefield boss Patrick Soderlund's new studio, has been delayed. The game was previously scheduled to arrive in 2022 but it's now been pushed to 2023. Embark Studios, the team behind the game, said the extra development time will be used to "expand the...
ALEON's Nightmare

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Sign In to follow. Follow Timothy and the Tower of Mu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Southern Princesses

Street Fighter 6 Adds Returning Fighter Juri And Newcomer Kimberly

After the Street Fighter V tournament concluded at Evo 2022, a new trailer for the next game in the franchise--Street Fighter 6--revealed two more characters joining the fight. The newest addition is Kimberly, a female student of the Bushinryu style made famous by Guy in Final Fight. She was originally...
Stereo Boy

LOTR Director Peter Jackson Speaks Out About The Rings Of Power

The Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings writer and director Peter Jackson has reacted to Amazon's upcoming TV series, saying the company basically ghosted him. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Jackson said Amazon asked him and Lord of the Rings writer-producer Fran Walsh if they wanted to be involved in the TV series. Jackson said he and Walsh could not agree to do so until they saw a script, and this is where communication ended, apparently.
