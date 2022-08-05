World Serpent

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Fitbit is ditching one of its oldest features in October

Fitbit is killing one of its oldest features. The popular smart fitness tracker has long been able to sync with a PC or Mac. Now, Fitbit has announced that it is killing off the option to sync with Windows and Mac computers. It will officially drop the option in October, at which point the desktop client will no longer be available to download.
Today's Wordle Answer (#415) - August 8, 2022

Welcome back to yet another week of Wordle! It's August 8 and today's word is a bit of a doozy to start a week on if I'm being completely honest. While it isn't the hardest word ever (that distinct honor lies with "Aphid" some time ago), it does take some detours from the norm. It's alright though because I get tripped up on these words so that you don't have to. In other words, you've got this.
New Tekken Game Seemingly Teased At Evo 2022

The next Tekken game has been teased. During the Evo 2022 event in Las Vegas, publisher Bandai Namco dished out a cryptic teaser that showed series regular Kazuya Mishima--presented in his classic pixelated form--dropping a body off the edge of a cliff. He then smiles at the camera as the...
MultiVersus Datamine Points To Unannounced Battle Pass Sharing Feature

MultiVersus could get a battle pass sharing feature in the future, if evidence from a datamine of the free-to-play platform fighter is to be believed. According to MultiVersus dataminer AisulMV on Twitter, the feature was "planned a bit back" as far as they knew and could be introduced as part of the game's upcoming season 1. AisulMV shared a screenshot of a "Find a Battle Pass partner" screen found within the game's files, which would allow players to search for other players to share a battle pass with.
Diablo 4 Leaks Highlight Difficulty Options, In-Depth Character Creator

Leaked Diablo IV screenshots and footage from a private build of the game have given fans their first look at how the next entry in Blizzard's iconic ARPG franchise will handle difficulty settings and character creation. Screenshots show players will be able to choose from a number of different body...
Aubrey Plaza says she was mistaken for new Tomb Raider on 'Fallon'

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Actress Aubrey Plaza appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her upcoming projects and revealed a surprising connection to the Tomb Raider franchise. The Wilmington, Del., native went on the show Monday night, primarily to promote her upcoming crime drama film Emily...
