Music

Gamespot

Fuushoku Gensou 5

Gamespot

Heavy Burden

talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Laine Hardy Returns with New Music After Arrest

American Idol Season 17 winner Laine Hardy has returned to social media following his arrest in April for allegedly spying on a female college student. The 21-year-old singer posted an Instagram video performing a new original song called “Party I Can Play.”. Laine Hardy Returns After Arrest with New...
ETOnline.com

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
DoYouRemember?

Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
extratv

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Baby #4

Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first child, a baby girl they named Maple Artemis. On Wednesday, Jack announced their newborn’s arrival on Instagram. Along with posting a precious photo of Maple in a bear onesie, he wrote, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”
GMA

Britney Spears sings new version of '...Baby One More Time': Watch the video

Britney Spears thrilled fans by recording herself singing a new a cappella version of her hit song "...Baby One More Time" recently. The pop star posted the video on Instagram Friday. In it, Spears stands in front of a mirror in her home, singing the alternate version. "This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes," she wrote in the caption. "I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time ... maybe too long."
Gamespot

The Story Walker

Gamespot

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Gamespot

EXTREME BIKE X

Gamespot

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot

Southern Princesses

