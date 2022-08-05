ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Fuushoku Gensou

The Story Walker

Southern Princesses

Southern Princesses

We have no news or videos for Southern Princesses. Sorry!
Heavy Burden

ALEON's Nightmare

Timothy and the Tower of Mu

Rotten Apple - New York Fallen

Today's Wordle Answer (#415) - August 8, 2022

Welcome back to yet another week of Wordle! It's August 8 and today's word is a bit of a doozy to start a week on if I'm being completely honest. While it isn't the hardest word ever (that distinct honor lies with "Aphid" some time ago), it does take some detours from the norm. It's alright though because I get tripped up on these words so that you don't have to. In other words, you've got this.
ENTERTAINMENT
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
MOVIES
Fanatical's Summer Sale Is Live With Thousands Of Steam Game Deals

The Fanatical Summer Sale is live now until August 21, offering big price cuts on hit games--along with the chance to earn some free swag. The more you spend, the more rewards you'll earn, maxing out with a free game when spending $50. Beyond a catalog of discounted games,...
VIDEO GAMES
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer

Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
COMICS

