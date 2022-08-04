Read on www.nbcnews.com
Nick Mohammed slides out of his comfort zone and into the darkness on 'Ted Lasso'
How assistant coach Nate's sharp turn set the actor on a challenging path.
Warner Bros. Discovery Sets Out Germany Management Team; Discovery Deutschland Exec Alberto Horta To Exit
Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. Discovery’s European operation continues to take shape, with Hannes Heyelmann today unveiling his German management team. The shape-up sees the departure of Discovery Communications Deutschland Deputy Managing Director Alberto Horta. Heyelmann, a long-time Warner exec who has overseen original content production in Germany for the company for several years, was named EVP and General Manager of Warner Bros. Discovery Germany, Switzerland and Austria in June and has set his top team soon after Antonio Ruiz revealed his line-up of UK and Ireland execs. Notable posts go to Marion Rathmann (free-TV and pay entertainment channels...
Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible
Basketball star Brittney Griner is still behind bars in a Russian prison along with other American detainees. NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reports on how advocates are pushing for their recognition and freedom as officials say a deal for Griner may be possible. Aug. 9, 2022.
Video shows attack on worshipers in New Jersey mosque
Video shows two individuals entering the Islamic Congregation of North Jersey during a prayer service and threw rocks at worshipers. NBC News obtained the video from a board member of the mosque.Aug. 6, 2022.
