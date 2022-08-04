Read on lincolnsquirrel.com
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina AndrasBoston, MA
WBUR
Organic compost is the likely culprit of PFAS contamination in a rural Massachusetts town
Concerns about chemicals in water and soil are part of what fuels the organic movement. So it came as a shock to residents of Westminster, Mass., that the likely cause of PFAS contamination in their town — affecting about 200 properties — is organic compost. PFAS chemicals are...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
whdh.com
Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
fox5dc.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
WCVB
Transformer explosion in Lexington Center sparks large fire, forces street closures
LEXINGTON, Mass. — A transformer explosion sparked a multi-alarm fire in the Massachusetts town of Lexington on Monday. A photo shared with NewsCenter 5 shows the explosion off Massachusetts Avenue in downtown Lexington, not far from the post office. The explosion resulted in a three-alarm fire in the 1700...
MVRTA to End Boston Commuter Bus Next Month, Seeks to Launch Van Pool Program Instead
The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority is ending its Boston Commuter bus next month. “Changing commuting demand and unsustainable cost increases” are reasons the Haverhill-based authority listed for canceling the service. Riders from across the Merrimack Valley are served by the Boston Commuter bus which runs from Methuen, Lawrence and Andover.
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boston in 2022
Preparing sushi takes total mastery of culinary arts; thus, it’s not a household name with most amateur home cooks. This Japanese dish has carved out a niche in broader Boston. Boston chefs are on top of the game with plenty of fresh seafood in the area. We have created a list of restaurants to guide you to the best places to stumble on the most authentic sushi. Let’s dive in and explore them in the list below.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
iheart.com
Stow Apple Farm Puts 'Sunscreen' On Crops Amid Drought, Intense Heat
STOW, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — With the ongoing drought spurring outdoor watering bans across the state apples in Stow are starting to feel the burn... literally. Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow has a plethora of healthy fruit despite the drought, but their biggest problem is sunburnt apples. "[It]...
Bristol Press
Massachusetts tops New Hampshire in pitcher's duel in New England Regional
BRISTOL – After 26 total strikeouts in the opening match of the New England Regional Tournament between Maine and Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire kept their foot on the gas into the afternoon slate of games. The game two starters combined for 22 strikeouts and five total hits in...
Wilmington Apple
SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Invited To Charles River Cruise On September 8
WILMINGTON, MA — Enjoy a 70-minute, fully-narrated sightseeing cruise along the Charles River on Tuesday, September 8, 2022. A bus will provide participants transportation to and from the cruise ship. Your captain and crew will both entertain and educate while pointing out the historic and cultural sights of Boston...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
Bristol Press
Maine defeats Massachusetts to advance to New England Regional championship game
Maine representative Bangor East Little League continued their New England Regional success Monday as they eased past Massachusetts representative Middleboro Little League to claim their second win of the tournament and advance to the championship game. Massachusetts and New Hampshire will play Wednesday at 1 p.m. to decide who will...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Priority Pass Restaurant Review: Stephanie’s Boston Airport
A cool part about having a Priority Pass Select membership is that at some airports instead of getting lounge access, you can eat at a restaurant. Currently, there are a little over 20 Priority Pass Restaurant’s in the US. I have Priority Pass Select from my Capital One Venture X Card, so I can access these restaurants. One of these restaurants is Stephanie’s Boston Airport located in Terminal B.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON FOOD SHOPPING GUIDE: Market Basket, McKinnon’s, Elia’s & Farmers Market (Week of August 7, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Are you food shopping in town this week?. This week’s circular from Market Basket (260 Main Street) can be found HERE. This week’s circular from McKinnon’s Supermarket (211 Lowell Street) can be found HERE. Elia’s Country Store (381 Middlesex Avenue) does not have...
Farmers markets in Central Mass.: Shopping, browsing and neighbors
The table of red tomatoes, some big, some oddly shaped, always worth a once-over. And the mound of corn, its best ears never on top. The farmers market has become a late-summer, early-fall tradition in many Central Mass. communities. It's part shopping, part browsing and part catching up with neighbors. In Worcester, the Regional Environmental...
