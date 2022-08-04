Read on www.lavacacountytoday.com
10 Things to Do in Smithville, Texas—Home of Hope Floats
If you've ever seen the 1998 romantic drama Hope Floats, then you may know just a little about Smithville, Texas. While our beloved Birdee unwittingly falls in love with her close high school friend Justin, we were busy doing the same with Smithville. In the movie, the chemistry between co-stars Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. is undeniable, and so is the sparkle of Birdee's tiny hometown. Smithville, a real-life location on the outskirts of Texas Hill Country, may be home to only 4,000 people but it's packed the kind of special small-town charm you can't find just anywhere.
Seguin Parrot Head Club Phling set for Saturday
(Seguin) – Even the end of summer means a reason to party, just ask members of the Seguin Parrot Head Club. The non-profit organization is gearing up for its annual Phling. The Tropical Party of the Year is set for Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. at the McQueeney Lions Club.
Several Central Texas cities announced water restrictions, San Marcos conditions may worsen
Many cities in Central Texas have announced new water restrictions due to the Texas drought. Though San Marcos has water restrictions, issued April 04, 2022, there is a chance of restrictions increasing. Austin, Round Rock, Hutto, Buda, Kyle, and Georgetown all have new water restrictions that affect residential areas, commercial...
Man wanted for Cuero murder arrested in San Antonio after 76-hour standoff
After a 76-hour standoff concluded Sunday morning, San Antonio police arrested a fugitive wanted for shooting another man in Cuero in early March. Sone Quintero Rojas fled to San Antonio with active warrants for murder and aggravated assault, according to a March 15 report from local news media outlet News4SanAntonio.
