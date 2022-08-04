If you've ever seen the 1998 romantic drama Hope Floats, then you may know just a little about Smithville, Texas. While our beloved Birdee unwittingly falls in love with her close high school friend Justin, we were busy doing the same with Smithville. In the movie, the chemistry between co-stars Sandra Bullock and Harry Connick Jr. is undeniable, and so is the sparkle of Birdee's tiny hometown. Smithville, a real-life location on the outskirts of Texas Hill Country, may be home to only 4,000 people but it's packed the kind of special small-town charm you can't find just anywhere.

