Effective: 2022-08-08 21:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 07:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Nevada and northwest Nevada, including the following areas, in north central Nevada, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. In northwest Nevada, Humboldt County. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Substantial monsoon moisture and a Pacific low pressure system will promote scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

EUREKA COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO