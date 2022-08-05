AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean

Read on abcnews.go.com
Johnny Depp Signs New Seven-Figure Deal With Dior to Front Fragrance Campaign: Report
Johnny Depp has signed a mega-bucks deal with Dior to once again become the face of its Sauvage fragrance for men, according to TMZ. The agreement, which is reportedly valued at over $1 million and will last several years, comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s recent courtroom victory over his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp originally signed up to promote the cologne in 2015, with the new deal apparently coming together after Dior heavyweights and Greg Williams, a famous fashion photographer, attended one of Depp’s gigs with Jeff Beck in Paris. TMZ cites unnamed insiders saying Depp did a shoot with Williams before and after the performance, with the images set to feature in the upcoming campaign. After being found to have abused Heard on 12 occasions by a U.K. judge, a U.S. trial concluded in June that Heard defamed Depp when she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in a Washington Post op-ed.Read it at TMZ
Issey Miyake, influential Japanese fashion designer, dies aged 84
Issey Miyake, the Japanese fashion designer whose timeless pleats made him an industry favorite, has died aged 84.
