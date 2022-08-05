Read on www.thereporternewspaperonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Related
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
ideastream.org
Akron housing groups call for right-to-counsel, rental assistance fund in eviction prevention report
A new report to help curb Akron’s eviction crisis recommends the city provide free legal counsel for tenants in eviction proceedings and more education for landlords and tenants about their rights. Two Akron housing nonprofits — Community Legal Aid and Fair Housing Contact Service — will release the report Monday.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ODOT: Major repairs and improvements coming to the Interstate 76/Kenmore leg in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video features coverage of ODOT's 2022 construction projects. The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced plans for major repairs and improvements to many different points along Interstate 76 in Akron. The $100 million investment in infrastructure will aim to improve the I-76/I-77...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans Ohio stop stumping for Senate candidate J.D. Vance in potential 2024 preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, widely considered a top potential Republican presidential contender in 2024, is planning a stop in Ohio later this month to stump for J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee for this year’s Ohio’s U.S. Senate race. DeSantis and Vance are scheduled to appear...
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
cleveland19.com
Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOL-TV
Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
spectrumnews1.com
Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food
AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
How many tiny bits of plastic are finding their way from Lake Erie into our drinking water?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Something potentially harmful has been invading Lake Erie, the source of our drinking water, for years, and scientists aren’t sure what to make of it. That something is tiny bits of plastic, billions and billions of them, and their threat to human health is still a big unknown.
cleveland19.com
Akron Police Department shares reminder about ‘low-flying planes’ near Akron-Fulton Airport
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department shared a reminder Monday afternoon regarding planes flying near the ground at high rates of speed ahead of the Props and Pistons Festival. The planes will be flying from Aug. 12-14, according to a department Facebook post. The aerobatic and military planes...
whbc.com
Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App
We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants. Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
8,600 without power in Cuyahoga County on Saturday
According to FirstEnergy’s website, 8,600 residents are without power on Saturday night. Shaker Heights has 4,800 with no lights on, in addition to University Heights with 2,900 customers.
Feds arrest Mogadore man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers
Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
Comments / 2