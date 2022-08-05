ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Clinic collaborates with an HBCU to increase diversity in medical field

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Clinic is collaborating with Morehouse School of Medicine, a historically Black college and university, to increase the number of underrepresented groups in the medical field. Students will work on several projects including an investigation of the root causes of gender, racial, and ethnic underrepresentation...
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
cleveland19.com

Puerto Rican Parade steps off in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL-TV

Puerto Rican festival shines in Cleveland; Car crashes into crowd as festival ends

CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Rain Please, Stark in Drought Watch

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County is among a couple of northeast Ohio counties in Drought Watch according to the latest USDA report from last week. We’re at the lowest of five Drought Watch levels. At the Akron Canton Airport, only .27 inches of rain...
STARK COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Akron’s National Night Out in North Hill featured school-supply giveaways for kids, music, food

AKRON, Ohio — Akron’s National Night Out events went off smoothly despite three wards cancelling events, with the North Akron community experiencing a strong turnout. National Night Out originated in Philadelphia and is designed to bolster comradery between neighbors, and strengthen relations between residents and law enforcement. This year, three Akron wards cancelled Night Out activities in their neighborhoods, apprehensive those protesting the police killing of Jayland Walker in June would show up.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Wing Week Returns in September With $7 Wing Deals and a New App

We're bringing you wings from some of Cleveland's most popular restaurants. Cleveland Wing Week will kick off on Monday, September 26th. For seven days (September 26th - October 2nd) wing lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Cleveland Wing Week locations to enjoy a minimum of 6 wings for $7.
CLEVELAND, OH

