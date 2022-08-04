Mendenhall confident in school district's handling of superintendent controversy

Read on kmyu.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging Time
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Related
sevenslopes.com
3 Affordable Golf Courses in Salt Lake City
Utah is home to some of the most scenic golf courses in the country. St. George has some really incredible golf courses, but it’s three and a half hours from Salt Lake City, and it’s so hot. Park ... Utah is home to some of the most scenic...
upr.org
SLC mayoral race, alleged police intimidation and more on Behind the Headlines
Saying that the current mayor “has totally failed,” Rocky Anderson says he’s running for Salt Lake City Mayor again in 2023. A new lawsuit says Utah police intimidated animal-rights activists and violated their free speech rights. Bristlecone pines — the world’s most long-lived organisms — are being killed by beetle infestations. And new subdivisions take the place of well established orchards in northern Utah — upending longstanding traditions.
kslnewsradio.com
Can the average Utahn afford to go solar?
SALT LAKE CITY — With power bills going up around the country, more and more people are investigating the option of going solar. When you add in federal and state incentives, is it affordable for the average Utahn?. Let’s take a look. The Solar Energy Industries Association says the...
kjzz.com
Former Salt Lake City Mayor Rocky Anderson says he's running for office again
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Roughly 200,000 people live in Salt Lake City and Rocky Anderson wants to be their mayor for a third time. “I have decided I'm going to run for mayor,” Anderson said during an interview at his home Thursday evening. Anderson served as the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
This Forest Service proposal would bring fees to dozens of popular Utah trailheads and recreation spots
A new proposal from the U.S. Forest Service would require fees for dozens of trailheads, campsites and day use areas throughout the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, a region that spans nearly all of northeastern Utah and sees upward of 13 million annual visits. The Forest Service says these fees will provide...
kmyu.tv
Salt Lake historian says first selected Black juror had many setbacks
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The life of James Gordon McPherson had many setbacks. Old documents recently found showed he was the first African American to be selected as juror to serve in Salt Lake City’s 3rd district court. The New Orleans native McPherson ended up not serving....
Heavy rainfall in northern Utah results in flooding
The National Weather Service issued official Flood Advisories in some areas of northern Utah Saturday afternoon due to heavy rainfall.
KSLTV
Flash flood advisory for Salt Lake, Davis County
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for areas in Salt Lake and Davis Counties Saturday afternoon. The advisory is expected to last until 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Areas like Bountiful are offering sandbags for residents that need them. UTA also reports that...
RELATED PEOPLE
ksl.com
Former Cottonwood Heights councilwoman sues city for handling of 2020 police protest
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Former Cottonwood Heights Councilwoman Tali Bruce has filed a lawsuit against the city, police chief and officers she accuses of conspiring to shut down a 2020 protest of the police killing of Zane James, during which she says she was pushed and struck by an officer.
travelawaits.com
My 4 Favorite Places To RV In Utah
My husband and I just wrapped up a few months of RV life in Utah, and wow, were we surprised and pleased. I can’t speak highly enough about the state of Utah, which is way more than what I think the rest of the world knows. You don’t have to be a rockhound, mountain climber, or National Park enthusiast to visit the Beehive State, but rest assured that you might not want to leave once you get here. There’s something extraordinary about Utah and these four places to RV on your journey. Take a look!
Silver Alert canceled for Salt Lake woman
Salt Lake City police are asking for help in locating a 69-year old woman who's been missing since early Saturday morning.
KSLTV
Utahn takes home 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year
CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Hours of hard work and dedication paid off as the 2022 National Guard Soldier of the Year is homegrown in Utah. Fourteen of the nation’s best National Guard junior enlisted soldiers and noncommissioned officers took a trip to Tennessee to compete in an intense six-day competition called “The National Guard Best Warrior Competition.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
utahbusiness.com
Colliers brokers a historic Utah land deal in Pleasant Grove
Pleasant Grove— 47.3 acres, located directly adjacent to I-15 in the heart of Utah County, was sold to Baltimore-based St. John Properties. The transaction registers as one of the largest and most significant Utah land deals in state history. Colliers Brandon Fugal and Josh Smith represented the seller, Atrium Hospitality, with Cameron Simonsen and Lori Coburn representing the buyer.
kjzz.com
Church responds to AP report on helpline for local leaders regarding abuse confessions
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a statement about a recent Associated Press article, saying the report “seriously mischaracterized” the purpose of a helpline set up to help local leaders when dealing with members who confess to abuse. In...
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Thinking of Buying? These Cities Are Among the Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the Country
What goes up must come down, and that includes housing prices. The markets cooling the fastest represent the areas most popular with home buyers during the pandemic. Boise, Denver, and Salt Lake City top the list. It may be a waiting game for home buyers as sellers realize they're going...
KUTV
New development divides residents, business owners on Ogden's historic 25th Street
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — The construction of a new mixed-use development along Ogden’s historic 25th street has led to disagreement among established business owners. “I think it’s good for us,” said Janet Kendrick, owner of Four Sisters Furniture & Custom Framing. “I know there’s been some controversy about it, but I think it’s good for the street. I think what brings people here is good for the street and that’s what we need.”
SLCPD release timeline of controversial response to DV fight turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released a timeline today providing additional information on the agency’s response to the homicide of Ryan Outlaw that occurred in the fall of 2020. In November of 2020, Fernanda Tobar, 22, was arrested on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of her […]
eastidahonews.com
Utah man stole an excavator and started digging, police say, causing significant damage
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Salt Lake City police arrested a man Saturday after they say he stole an excavator from a construction site, drove almost a mile and caused significant damage by randomly digging up the ground. The excavator was used to dig out parts of a...
Comments / 0