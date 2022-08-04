4 more teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old boy's death near Lindon park

Read on kmyu.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
"Singin' In The Rain" Is Playing At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
A Visit To American Fork Canyon is BeautifulS. F. MoriAmerican Fork, UT
Related
kmyu.tv
Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
kmyu.tv
Police: At least $40.5K in damages so far after parking lot dug up with stolen excavator
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police have tallied up approximately $40,500 in damages so far after a man allegedly stole construction equipment and dug up a parking lot in Salt Lake City. Saturday's incident was not the first time the suspect has had run-runs with law enforcement recently, though...
kmyu.tv
South Salt Lake police asking for public's help in catching porch pirate
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — South Salt Lake police are asking for the public's help in catching a porch pirate. Police said the video in question happened just before 3 p.m. Friday. They said the victim's ring camera system captured the video of the suspect taking the package...
kmyu.tv
Utah family remembers firefighter who died in motorcycle crash
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Alex Kluger retired from the Unified Fire Authority in April after a 22-year career. This week, 49-year-old Kluger was killed in a motorcycle crash not far from his home in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood. “He was a hero, he’s our hero....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Member of white supremacist gang, local fugitive wanted from Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A member of a white supremacist gang is wanted in Utah County. The focus of this weeks At Large: Utah Fugitives is a habitual criminal who managed to slip away from law enforcement on June 30th. Codi Shaun Halladay has an extensive criminal history...
kmyu.tv
3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
kmyu.tv
BYU Senior Safety Malik Moore On 2022 Season!
August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team held their always early media day on Wednesday, June 3rd, in what will be the final media availability before the start of their Fall camp in August. This was a significant event as it jump-starts their final season as an FBS Independent with the move to the Big 12 and a "power five" conference looming not far behind in 2023.
Comments / 0