ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindon, UT

4 more teens arrested in connection to 16-year-old boy's death near Lindon park

By Kayla Winn, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Missing, endangered 16-year-old girl last seen in Layton

LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Davis County are searching for a girl who they said is considered missing and endangered. They said 16-year-old Natalee was last seen on Thursday at around 6:45 p.m. at a treatment center in the area of 2000 W. Gordon Avenue in Layton. Officers...
LAYTON, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lindon, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
kmyu.tv

3 people critically injured after head-on collision in Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people were critically injured after a head-on collision in Utah County. According to Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Anderson, the collision happened on US-6 east of Tucker shortly after 4 p.m. Anderson said a vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle head...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

BYU Senior Safety Malik Moore On 2022 Season!

August 7, 2022 — (KUTV) - The BYU football team held their always early media day on Wednesday, June 3rd, in what will be the final media availability before the start of their Fall camp in August. This was a significant event as it jump-starts their final season as an FBS Independent with the move to the Big 12 and a "power five" conference looming not far behind in 2023.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy