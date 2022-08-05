ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date

The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works

A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
OMITB Blackout Culminates in a Big Reveal — Plus, a Killer New Theory!

Click here to read the full article. Another piece of Only Murders‘ Season 2 puzzle has been flipped over — and it’s a big one. At the end of Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” Detective Kreps (played by Michael Rapaport) is revealed as Glitter Guy. Kreps just so happens to be in the neighborhood when the blackout ends and power is restored to the Arconia. He’d be well within his right to arrest Mabel for stabbing a man on the subway, but he doesn’t. As Kreps and Mabel are talking, Howard accidentally bumps into his left shoulder, which is clearly sore. The detective...
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer

Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
