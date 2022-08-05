Read on www.gamespot.com
Related
Gamespot
1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6
We have no news or videos for 1001 Jigsaw. Legends of Mystery 6. Sorry!
Gamespot
Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey
We have no news or videos for Mosaics Galore. Glorious Journey. Sorry!
Gamespot
The Story Walker
Sign In to follow. Follow The Story Walker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Gamespot
Fuushoku Gensou
Sign In to follow. Follow Fuushoku Gensou, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gamespot
The Coolest Dragon Ball, Spy X Family, Stranger Things, Elden Ring, And More Collectibles From C2E2
During the August 5-7 weekend, the annual Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) took place at McCormick Place south of downtown Chicago. The show featured celebrities, comics, things to buy, and its very large artist alley, where you can meet writers and artists and buy their newest stuff. However, one...
Gamespot
Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Film Now Has An Official Release Date
The third Sonic the Hedgehog movie is set to hit cinemas in just over two years, Paramount has announced, with a release date of December 20, 2024. Not much is known yet about Sonic 3, but the announcement was accompanied by a gif of Sonic with both Tails and Knuckles, so we can assume both characters will be returning for the next movie.
Gamespot
A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is In The Works
A live-action Pac-Man movie is in development, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bandai Namco, the owner of the game series, is working on the movie with production company Wayfarer. Sonic the Hedgehog movie producer Chuck Williams came up with an original idea for the Pac-Man film, the report said, though...
OMITB Blackout Culminates in a Big Reveal — Plus, a Killer New Theory!
Click here to read the full article. Another piece of Only Murders‘ Season 2 puzzle has been flipped over — and it’s a big one. At the end of Episode 8, “Hello Darkness,” Detective Kreps (played by Michael Rapaport) is revealed as Glitter Guy. Kreps just so happens to be in the neighborhood when the blackout ends and power is restored to the Arconia. He’d be well within his right to arrest Mabel for stabbing a man on the subway, but he doesn’t. As Kreps and Mabel are talking, Howard accidentally bumps into his left shoulder, which is clearly sore. The detective...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gamespot
Chainsaw Man Anime Revs Up New Blood-Soaked Trailer
Japanese animation studio MAPPA has released a gory new trailer for Chainsaw Man, an upcoming anime adaptation from director Ryū Nakayama. Chainsaw Man will be arriving on Crunchyroll this October. Like the manga it's based upon that started back in 2018, the Chainsaw Man anime focuses on the story...
Comments / 0