Connecticut State

cbia.com

Connecticut Wins $24M Grant for Workforce Development

Connecticut is set to receive a $23.9 million grant to upskill, reskill, and improve regional sector partnerships in the state. It is part of a federal investment in workforce training across the country. The Office of Workforce Strategy is among 32 workforce training partnerships chosen by the U.S. Department of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Premium Pay Program was established by the Connecticut Legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers employed during the pandemic. If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. About the Premium Pay Program:
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace

HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersdental.com

8 updates on the state of America’s dental health in 2022

A study named Connecticut as the top place for dental health and seven other updates on the oral health of Americans in 2022:. 1. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health’s second annual State of Oral Health Equity survey revealed that 77 million adults in the U.S. do not have dental insurance.
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut as of Friday, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). Since Tuesday's update, Stamford found four more positive mosquitoes, with West Haven finding one positive mosquito. Ledyard also found one positive mosquito, bringing...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week

Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums

If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill

As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as ​“black gold.”
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

A Hometown Pharmacy Opens In Derby

DERBY – A new, family-owned pharmacy on Pershing Drive — offering everything from prescriptions to pints of Rich Farm ice cream –is just what the doctor ordered. Valley Pharmacy, owned by Derby natives William Zaleha and his wife, Jodi, opened in the Pershing Shopping Center at 74 Pershing Drive in late June. The storefront is between the AT&T store and Aldi’s.
DERBY, CT
WTNH

CT Department of Labor warns of text scams

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

