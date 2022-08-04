Read on www.cbia.com
cbia.com
Connecticut Wins $24M Grant for Workforce Development
Connecticut is set to receive a $23.9 million grant to upskill, reskill, and improve regional sector partnerships in the state. It is part of a federal investment in workforce training across the country. The Office of Workforce Strategy is among 32 workforce training partnerships chosen by the U.S. Department of...
Eyewitness News
Essential workers during pandemic eligible for up to $1,000
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Premium Pay Program was established by the Connecticut Legislature to provide financial relief to essential workers employed during the pandemic. If you are an essential worker you are eligible for up to a $1,000 payment from the Premium Pay Program. About the Premium Pay Program:
Connecticut awarded $23.9 million in hopes to diversify workplace
HARTFORD, Conn. — Today Gov. Ned Lamont announced that a $23.9 million American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will be awarded to the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy. These millions of dollars will provide support in the creation of the Strengthening Sectoral Partnerships Initiative.
Register Citizen
CT essential workers can apply for pandemic bonuses worth up to $1,000
Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state. Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while...
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
HARTFORD, Conn — Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be...
ctexaminer.com
Connecticut Legislates Equity, But Not a Share of the Profits for Marijuana
In an effort to open the newly legal marijuana market to those most harmed during the years it was criminalized, Connecticut lawmakers set strict standards for who may own the emerging businesses. But they didn’t legislate anything about profits. Last month the state’s Social Equity Council approved the applications...
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
CT's efforts to end cash bail were stymied by the bail bonds industry, a lack of bipartisanship and worry over what would replace it.
beckersdental.com
8 updates on the state of America’s dental health in 2022
A study named Connecticut as the top place for dental health and seven other updates on the oral health of Americans in 2022:. 1. CareQuest Institute for Oral Health’s second annual State of Oral Health Equity survey revealed that 77 million adults in the U.S. do not have dental insurance.
Register Citizen
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
branfordseven.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Connecticut
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Connecticut using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
State officials unveil new COVID safety guidelines for Connecticut schools
Officials with the state Department of Education and Department of Health hope the new rules will keep the maximum number of students in the classroom this fall.
fox61.com
More mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — Nearly 30 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) in Connecticut as of Friday, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES). Since Tuesday's update, Stamford found four more positive mosquitoes, with West Haven finding one positive mosquito. Ledyard also found one positive mosquito, bringing...
Where to go in CT for National Farmers’ Market Week
Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special. That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market. If you are wondering where to go, you’re in […]
NBC Connecticut
Bank of America Offers Free Admission to 2 Area Museums
If you’re a Bank of America credit or debit cardholder with an open weekend, then Bank of America is offering free admission to the Wadsworth Atheneum and New Britain Museum of American Art. Just present your Bank of America, Merrill, or Bank of America Private Bank credit or debit...
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
Those Aren’t Baby Jellyfish Connecticut, It’s a Sea Grape
Have you noticed tiny globs of transparent jelly washing up at Hammonasset, Rocky Neck, or Misquamicut? It's the time of year that Sea Salp wash up on Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Long Island beaches. Don't be scared by them, they can't hurt or sting you. The Sea Salp is also...
Summer in CT: a great time for ‘training’ your kids
Consider visiting one of Connecticut’s many living museums celebrating our state’s rail heritage. And remember… kids are free at Connecticut museums this summer!
New Haven Independent
A Hometown Pharmacy Opens In Derby
DERBY – A new, family-owned pharmacy on Pershing Drive — offering everything from prescriptions to pints of Rich Farm ice cream –is just what the doctor ordered. Valley Pharmacy, owned by Derby natives William Zaleha and his wife, Jodi, opened in the Pershing Shopping Center at 74 Pershing Drive in late June. The storefront is between the AT&T store and Aldi’s.
CT Department of Labor warns of text scams
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Commissioner of the Department of Labor is warning residents of text scams that include links to fake web pages resembling CTDOL unemployment pages, including the unemployment benefits login page. Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said, the texts appear to come from the agency and may read “’ Connecticut’s Department of Labor warn […]
