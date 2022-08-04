ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pethelpful.com

Doggie Besties Waiting At the Back Door To Play Are Giving TikTok the Feels

Do you remember being a kid and wishing your best friend could live next door? It would've been a dream come true! For these pups and their parents in @halleykate's TikTok, though, our dream is their reality. Needless to say--we're jealous!. In the video, Halley shows her pup's best friends...
CNN

Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health

When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold

Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
TheDailyBeast

Lady A Postpones Tour for Band Member’s ‘Journey to Sobriety’

Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, has officially postponed its Request Line tour to make time and space for member Charles Kelley to get sober, the country band tweeted Thursday. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the band tweeted. Lady A said in the statement that the tour would take place at some point next year, and that because the updates were coming “in real time,” ticket holders should be on the lookout for new ticket and date information “in the coming days.” “So, right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience,” the band tweeted.Lady A: Request Line Tour Update pic.twitter.com/jhcoHWBx0s— Lady A (@ladya) August 4, 2022 Read it at Twitter
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Hard Rain Free Online

Cast: Morgan Freeman Christian Slater Minnie Driver Randy Quaid Ed Asner. An armored car driver tries to elude a gang of thieves while a flood ravages the countryside. Unfortunately, Hard Rain is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
