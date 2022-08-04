Lady A, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, has officially postponed its Request Line tour to make time and space for member Charles Kelley to get sober, the country band tweeted Thursday. “We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety,” the band tweeted. Lady A said in the statement that the tour would take place at some point next year, and that because the updates were coming “in real time,” ticket holders should be on the lookout for new ticket and date information “in the coming days.” “So, right now, in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience,” the band tweeted.Lady A: Request Line Tour Update pic.twitter.com/jhcoHWBx0s— Lady A (@ladya) August 4, 2022 Read it at Twitter

