Brenda Mock Brown taking reins as ETSU women’s basketball coach
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named a new women’s basketball coach to replace one-year coach Simon Harris, who the school is firing in the wake of an internal investigation announced a week ago. Brenda Mock Brown, 44, who coached at UNC-Asheville and led that squad to two NCAA tournaments, […]
cartercountysports.com
Photo Gallery: Elizabethton Scrimmages Union (Va.)
Preseason preparations entered the final week on Monday. Elizabethton hosted Union (Va.) for a scrimmage Monday evening inside Citizens Bank Stadium. The Cyclones and Bears squared off trading possessions before moving to down and distance series. Elizabethton is set to compete in Thursday’s 5-Star Preps Jamboree at Carson Newman, and...
McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Weather Impacting Hikers Along the Appalachian Trail, Derailing Through and Day Hikes
The number of hikers on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has dropped off this season. The weather in the mountains this season has been brutal, with the number of intense storms and bouts of heavy rains across the southern Appalachians.
wjhl.com
Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’
(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
Johnson City Press
Three dead, two injured after separate crashes in Unicoi County
Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
‘Bone-crushing’ dog discovered at Tennessee’s Gray Fossil Site
The Gray Fossil Site has produced numerous since its discovery in the last 20 years, but this latest discovery is particularly exciting.
Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Sheriff's Department cruiser involved in Johnson City accident
A Carter County Sheriff’s Department cruiser collided with a vehicle at the intersection of West State of Franklin Road and University Parkway in Johnson City about 5:13 a.m. Monday. No injuries were reported in the accident.
wcyb.com
1 dead in Unicoi County crash
(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
Photos: Rescue crews conduct flood response training drills in Holston River over the weekend
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Did you happen to see a car in the Holston River this weekend as you were passing by? Not to worry that was just the Homeland Security District 1 regional swift water rescue team out practicing their flood response drills. Video courtesy Kingsport Fire Department The drills were conducted Friday through […]
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
VSP: Pedestrian trying to help hurt driver seriously injured after Wise Co. crash
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County pedestrian attempting to help an injured driver was seriously injured herself after a crash Friday. According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), at 10:21 p.m., a Jeep Grand Cherokee heading west on State Route 58A ran off the right side of the road. The Cherokee hit an […]
Kingsport Times-News
Man charged with attempted first-degree murder over the weekend
A 19-year-old man was arrested in Sullivan County over the weekend on a charge of attempted first-degree murder, authorities said. Ethan Cayce, of Anco Drive, is in custody and bond was set at $100,000, according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson City Press
Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members
ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
