WJHL

Brenda Mock Brown taking reins as ETSU women’s basketball coach

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) has named a new women’s basketball coach to replace one-year coach Simon Harris, who the school is firing in the wake of an internal investigation announced a week ago. Brenda Mock Brown, 44, who coached at UNC-Asheville and led that squad to two NCAA tournaments, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cartercountysports.com

Photo Gallery: Elizabethton Scrimmages Union (Va.)

Preseason preparations entered the final week on Monday. Elizabethton hosted Union (Va.) for a scrimmage Monday evening inside Citizens Bank Stadium. The Cyclones and Bears squared off trading possessions before moving to down and distance series. Elizabethton is set to compete in Thursday’s 5-Star Preps Jamboree at Carson Newman, and...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

McGahey to step down after 13 years with ETSU athletics

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State Deputy Athletic Director, Matt McGahey, will step down from his position at the university on August 16, News Channel 11 has learned. McGahey will accept the same position at the Air Force Academy. In a conversation with News Channel 11 Sports Director, Kenny Hawkins, McGahey explained that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Dobyns-Bennett’s Buck Van Huss Dome closed until further notice

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School is closed until further notice. Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent Andy True said the dome was closed out of an abundance of caution after a structural analysis test was performed on the structure as part of a re-roofing project. The results came […]
KINGSPORT, TN
#Golf#Sports#Elizabethton Golf Club
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC at 1219 pm EDT, Aug 6th 2022

NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-061815- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Is there such a thing as ‘Heat Lightning?’

(WJHL) – Many people talk about “heat lightning,” but is there really such a thing?. If you see lightning in the sky, there has to be a thunderstorm somewhere near you. Thursday night is a great example of that. The Tri-Cities saw a thunderstorm located about 30...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Three dead, two injured after separate crashes in Unicoi County

Three people are dead and two more are injured after two separate accidents in Unicoi County this week. According to a preliminary report released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motorcycle driven by Shawn Hill, of Elizabethton, crossed the centerline of Simerly Creek Road and struck a Subaru Outback being driven by Joseph Sneyd, of Unicoi, just after 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Crews respond to fire at Carter Co. Southern Craft location

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local fire crews were dispatched to the Watauga Lake location of Southern Craft BBQ on Monday after witnesses at the scene reported smoke rising from the building. Chris Isaacs, chief of the Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, told News Channel 11 that when crews arrived, they found smoke inside in […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90

(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

1 dead in Unicoi County crash

(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members

ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.

