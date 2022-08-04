ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden admin announces another $1 billion for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new package, the 18th since Russia's invasion began and the largest so far, brings the total U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense to $9.8 billion. According to CNBC, the package "consists of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS, 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, 20 120 mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120 mm mortar ammunition as well as munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems or NASAMS." Voice of America notes that this latest tranche of aid...
UPI News

Pentagon announces $1B in ammunition, weapons aid to Ukraine

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The United States announced Monday it would provide Ukraine with $1 billion in ammunition and weapons systems -- the largest lethal aid package provided to the country since Russia invaded in February. Todd Breasseale, the acting Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement that the package...
