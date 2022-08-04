The Biden administration announced Monday that it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new package, the 18th since Russia's invasion began and the largest so far, brings the total U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense to $9.8 billion. According to CNBC, the package "consists of additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems or HIMARS, 75,000 rounds of 155 mm artillery ammunition, 20 120 mm mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of 120 mm mortar ammunition as well as munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems or NASAMS." Voice of America notes that this latest tranche of aid...

