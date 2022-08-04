Lind Fire fully contained after destroying several homes, seriously injured firefighter recovering

Read full article on original website
SILVER ALERT: Missing at-risk adult
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has activated a Silver Alert for 68-year-old John Scranton, who was last seen in Richland around 2:30 p.m. on August 3. He is 5’11” and weighs 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Scranton drives a black 2017 GMC...
Pack the Patrol Car- School Supply Drive
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - August 13, the Benton County Sheriff's Office is sponsoring a school supply drive called "Pack the Patrol Car". The drive will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at three locations with patrol cars and sheriff office personnel present to collect donations. Locations include Walmart in Kennewick,...
Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
Walla Walla detectives need information after a hunter was shot
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Detectives with the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting incident on August 5 around 8:30 p.m. The caller said they were hunting with a partner, who had shot a bear. As is normal in hunting, the caller stayed behind while their partner went to locate the bear they shot in Nightingale Canyon.
Tri-Cities law enforcement arrests three robbery suspects
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Three people have been arrested for robbery following collaboration between the Kennewick and Richland police departments. KPD detectives were investigating several robberies connected to the three people, two men and a woman. All three were wanted by police. KPD arrested one suspect, a 22-year-old male, on...
Pasco man arrested for string of fraudulent checks
PASCO, Wash. - After being released from jail after a fraudulent check arrest, 24-year-old Dalton Wade McManamon tried to cash another fraudulent check. The Pasco Police Department is warning people to verify all checks before selling big-ticket items. The Pasco man was arrested July 12 for the unlawful issuance of...
Shooting in Pasco, one person dead and two others in the hospital
PASCO, Wash. - A shooting on the 6100 block of Pimlico Drive in Pasco. When officers arrives, a 20-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other were severely injured and transported to a nearby hospital. Pasco PD is investigating this as a possible homicide and believe it was...
2nd Annual Backpack Drive Looking For School Supplies
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The second annual Back To School Backpack Drive, sponsored by Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson and Soul Patrol motorcycle club, is underway. The drive to collect unopened school supplies, backpacks, and teaching supplies started July, 26th and runs through August, 26th. All of the donated supplies will be donated...
Manhattan Project National Historical park hosts Lights for Peace
RICHLAND, Wash. - The Manhattan Project National Historical Park held a Lights for Peace event on August 9 to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan. The event was at the Fingernail Stage at the Howard Amon Park with performances from Mid-Columbia Mastersingers. A trail of...
KSD Looking For Food Nutrition Services Workers
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Those interested in a position as a school Nutrition Services worker, in kitchens and lunchrooms within the Kennewick School District, are invited to a job fair on August 10th. Nutrition Services staff will explain the costs and requirements of a food handler's card and background check, and will...
Junior college football to return to Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is getting a junior college football team for the first time in over three decades with the introduction of a team at Pacific Northwest Christian College. The school’s first football team, the Gladiators, launches September 3. The last time there was a junior...
