Effective: 2022-08-06 17:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-06 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Humboldt County; Northern Elko County; Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Humboldt, northeastern Lander, west central Elko and northern Eureka Counties through 815 PM PDT At 735 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Midas to 7 miles north of Battle Mountain. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Argenta, Midas, Golconda Summit, Midas Mine, Chimney Dam Reservoir, Adam Peak and Twin Creeks Mine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO