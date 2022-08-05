Read on www.953mnc.com
95.3 MNC
West Nile Virus detected in mosquito pool in Mishawaka
A pool of mosquitoes with West Nile Virus has been discovered in the northeast part of Mishawaka. As of right now, there are no human cases in the county, but health leaders expect West Nile activity to increase from now until the first hard frost. The St. Joseph County Department...
hometownnewsnow.com
Problem Behavior House Now Empty
(La Porte, IN) - Residents of a home are now gone after being forced to leave because of years of constant drug activity and other misbehavior. The city locked up the house in La Porte on Saturday after everyone vacated the residence at 332 Clear Lake Boulevard. An arrest was...
abc57.com
South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team
NOW: South Bend leaders discuss unsigned proposal to implement mental health crisis response team. South Bend city officials held a press conference Monday afternoon after a non-signed resolution released to the media requests the council create a mental health crisis response team within the South Bend Fire Department. South Bend...
abc57.com
South Bend residence in danger of structural collapse after fire
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Fire Department puts out a house on fire off of State Road 23. At 6:33 a.m. on Monday, The South Bend Fire Department responded to a house fire near SR 23 highway. Multiple crews worked to contain the blaze which reportedly spread to...
abc57.com
Glow in the Park event comes to Central Park on August 26
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The back parking lot of Central Park will be hosting the Glow in the Park event on August 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Glow in the Park costs $5 per person. A DJ will provide the tunes for the party, which features foam, glow sticks, black lights, paint activities and more.
rvbusiness.com
Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.
That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
WISH-TV
Indiana VA Clinic could be soon named after Congresswoman Walorski
WASHINGTON D.C. (WISH) — The Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic in Mishawaka, Indiana could be soon named the “Jackie Walorski VA Clinic” after the Indiana state delegation introduced a bipartisan resolution to rename the clinic. Rep. Jackie Walorski served on the Committee on Veterans’ Affairs for two...
abc57.com
Railroad closures at College Avenue and County Road 31 crossing in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The railroad crossings at College Avenue and County Road 31 will be closed starting Monday. The closure will allow Norfolk Southern to work on the tracks. Expect the closure to last approximately one to three days.
95.3 MNC
South Shoreline requesting change at South Bend Airport
The South Shoreline is requesting to move the South Bend train station. They’re asking to move the station from the east side of the airport to the west side. They say it will cut travel times by about 15 minutes, with an added spot in Downtown South Bend. They...
inkfreenews.com
Avilla Has Become A Destination
Avilla is only a half-hour drive east of Lake Country. It was named from the French word for “villas.” Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, but there is plenty of reasons for folks to come from afar.
WANE-TV
Bill introduced that would name clinic after Jackie Walorski
WASHINGTON (WANE) – The Indiana state delegation introduced a bill Sunday to name a clinic after late Indiana Representative Jacki Walorski. Wolorski, her communications director Emma Thomson and her district director Zach Potts died in a car accident on Wednesday. The bipartisan resolution would name the Department of Veterans...
inkfreenews.com
Yard Trees Are Nearly Impossible To Sell For Timber
GOSHEN — I spoke to a person at the fair who had a walnut tree in his backyard. He had heard that walnut trees are valuable as timber and he was hoping to sell it, but had been turned down by several companies already. Trees that grow in urban...
WNDU
‘Spellapalooza!’ brings local leaders together for a good cause at the Civic Theatre
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Community leaders put their spelling abilities to the test on Friday for a good cause!. The spelling bee took a fun, crazy twist on their usual annual event. South Bend Mayor James Mueller, St. Joseph County Sheriff Bill Redman, and WNDU’s very own Christine Karsten participated at the Civic Theatre.
95.3 MNC
Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan
Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
95.3 MNC
Funerals for Walorski aides Potts, Thomson have been announced
The visitation and funeral for Zachery Potts has been announced. Potts died in the crash that also claimed the lives of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, Emma Thomson and Edith Schmucker of Nappanee. Visitation for Potts will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, at Calvary Tabernacle on North Elm...
Gary wraps up the GIVE $500 month cash assistance program
Of course, Sharon Fullilove and Diane Appiah are missing the $500 cash they each received for 12 months from the Gary GIVE initiative, a no strings attached gift that only required them to report how the money was spent. Each described being selected for the program as reaffirming their faith...
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka railroad crossing to close for two weeks
The Liberty Dr. railroad crossing, between Jefferson Blvd. and Broadway, will be closed to all traffic beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Canadian National Railway has stated that the crossing is expected to be in place until Friday, August 19 for railroad crossing repairs. Detour signs will be...
abc57.com
Tools, laptops taken from business in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - Police are investigating the burglary of several items form a business in Elkhart on Saturday, the Elkhart Police Department announced. At 7:34 a.m., police went to the 4300 block of Pine Creek Road for a burglary that happened early in the morning. According to the investigation, sometime...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating several thefts from vehicles on south side
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating several reports of items taken from vehicles on the city's south side. The thefts are reported to have occurred on Monday between 1 and 4 a.m. Most of the thefts were reported in the neighborhoods between Plymouth and College Avenues. If...
