That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.

LA PORTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO