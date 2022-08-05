Better Business Bureau warns of back to school shopping scams

Read on www.953mnc.com
Ag Media Visionary Receives Indiana Recognition
During an annual ceremony at the Indiana State Fair, Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today received Indiana’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented the awards with a nod to these two additional recipients...
Mayor James Mueller on the near total abortion ban
Following the conclusion to the Indiana General Assembly special session, approving Senate 1 Bill that enacts a near total abortion ban, Mayor James Mueller issued the following statement:. “I am outraged by the extremism of our state legislators and their betrayal of Hoosier values. Their ban on abortion and critical...
