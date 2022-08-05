Right to Life Michiana issues statement on passing of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski

Read on www.953mnc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Indiana GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
On Thursday, law enforcement in Indiana said the vehicle in which Rep. Jackie Walorski was traveling caused the fatal crash.
Republicans launch bill that would require fathers to pay child support to unborn babies: Senator says legislation would make it possible for mother to get back pay from as early as conception
New legislation launched by Republicans would require a father to pay child support throughout a pregnancy. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., introduced the Unborn Child Support Act last week that would amend the Social Security Act to 'ensure that child support for unborn children is collected and distributed under the child support enforcement program.'
Indiana AG's Probe Of Doctor Who Gave 10-Year-Old Abortion 'Riddled With Inaccuracies'
Dr. Caitlin Bernard's lawyer said Attorney General Todd Rokita's investigation relied on consumer complaints from people with "no first-hand knowledge."
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dr Caitlin Bernard: Indiana abortion provider ‘deeply disturbed’ by GOP’s anti-abortion bill
A bill to outlaw abortion at nearly all stages of pregnancy is nearing its final passage in Indiana’s state legislature, marking one of the first states to consider severe restrictions on abortion care in the weeks after the US Supreme Court revoked the constitutional right to abortion.Dr Cailtin Bernard – an Indianapolis-area obstetrician-gynecologist who came under attack following reporting that she performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio after that state’s abortion ban went into effect – said she is “deeply disturbed” by her state’s bill, which she said will harm her patients and worsen health...
Indiana Senate narrowly passes near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana state senators narrowly passed a near-total abortion ban Saturday during a rare weekend session, sending the bill to the House after a contentious week of arguments over whether to allow exceptions for rape and incest. The Republican-controlled Senate voted 26-20 after about three hours of debate, passing the bill with the minimum 26 votes needed to send it on to the House, which Republicans also control. The bill would prohibit abortions from the time a fertilized egg implants in a uterus. Exceptions would be allowed in cases of rape and incest, but a patient seeking an abortion for either reason would have to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to the attack. Indiana is one of the first Republican-controlled states to debate tighter abortion laws since the U.S. Supreme Court last month overturned the precedent establishing a national right to an abortion.
Indiana representative pushed to outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs alongside abortion ban
Abortion-rights protesters leave a drawing of the state of Indiana during a demonstration. (Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) In light of Indiana becoming the first state post-Roe to pass a law banning most abortions, Indiana Rep. John L Bartlett pushed for an amendment to the ban which would outlaw erectile dysfunction drugs.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation Wednesday that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Push to tighten abortion ban bill fails in Indiana Senate
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate rejected a push by conservative lawmakers Thursday night to strip exceptions for rape and incest victims in a proposal that would ban most abortions in the state. The Senate vote 28-18 against the amendment following a debate that was delayed for five hours as GOP senators met privately amid days of public division over how strict such exceptions should be limited — and intense objections to those exceptions from anti-abortion activists. Republican Sen. Mike Young of Indianapolis called for removing the rape and incest exceptions, a move that would have left the bill only allowing abortions deemed necessary to save the pregnant woman’s life. “Exceptions equal death for unborn innocent children,” Young said.
Indiana Legislature becomes first to approve abortion ban in post-Roe era
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s Legislature became the first in the nation Friday to pass new legislation restricting access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it. Indiana was...
Murphy, Blumenthal want sustained family planning funding approved
The title ten services would help counseling and information about prenatal care and delivery, infant care, foster care, adoption and abortion. Democrats are seeking $500 million for the next decade.
Indiana installing more drop-off baby boxes after Roe overturn
Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned Roe v. Wade, the state of Indiana is installing more boxes for newborn babies to be anonymously dropped off.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana lawmakers vote to keep exceptions from abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deeply divided Indiana House voted Thursday to keep exceptions in cases of rape or incest in a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state. The Republican-dominated House voted 61-39 to defeat an amendment that would have removed those exceptions, with a majority of GOP members wanting their removal.
Comments / 0