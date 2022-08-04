Read on www.yourobserver.com
East County Athlete of the Week: Jaxon Brown
Jaxon Brown is a rising sophomore on the Lakewood Ranch High boys golf team. Brown went 3-0 for the South team at the Junior Florida Cup, held Aug. 1-2 at Sara Bay Country Club in Bradenton, helping the South capture the team title. When did you start playing golf?. I...
Lakewood Ranch High student finds the perfect space for her astronomic career goals
If Karyn Cravens wanted her daughter, Kathleen, to pursue her dreams, she didn't need to wish upon a star. She just needed to show them off. More than a decade ago, Karyn helped set her daughter's course by taking her out on the front lawn of their Cumming, Georgia, home whenever something unusual was happening in the sky.
The best things to do around Sarasota for Aug. 11-17
$16.50-$38 Visit ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com. Wouldn't it be great if you had a handy instructional guidebook to help you achieve all your hopes and dreams? Perhaps, but maybe also having all the answers would present a whole new host of problems. That's the crux of this drama, which takes its protagonist through a wide spectrum of experiences. Runs through Aug. 21.
Melange goes down the rabbit hole on distinctive taco dish
Rabbit. It’s a meat eaten all over the world, but not really in America. Lan Bradeen, the owner and executive chef of Melange, wants that to change. Bradeen has been cooking her braised rabbit tacos since she opened up on Main Street in 2007, and the dish’s staying power comes down to a subtle sleight of hand. Bradeen is cooking you a meat you may not have eaten. But you don’t need a fork and knife.
Mopps returns to Longboat after seven months in Venice
Charlie Mopps, who left the employment of Longboat Key in January, returns to the town’s Public Works Department on Wednesday as program manager, Town Manager Tom Harmer told the Town Commission on Tuesday. Mopps’ last day with the town was Jan. 14 before he started as Public Works director...
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Carl Shofstall
Experience, leadership and dedication to the city. I have a track record of successfully fighting for the interests of our neighborhoods: 10 years Lido Key Residents Association President; seven years on the Executive Committee of Coalition of Community Neighborhood Associations (CCNA), three as chair; 12 years on the Parks, Recreation & Environmental Protection Advisory Board (PREP); and recently asked by the City Commission to serve and ultimately chair the Surtax IV (Penny Tax) Ad Hoc Committee whittling down over $440 million of community requested projects to fit the projected $191 million estimated tax revenue, which was reviewed and approved by the City Commission. My dedication to the city, so far, is exemplified by the Lido Beach Renourishment Project, where as President, our Lido Key Residents Association team prevailed in a series of lawsuits filed by a group of Siesta Key residents, enabling the Corps of Engineers to move forward with a major renourishment. As a commercial pool and playground contractor, I have worked professionally with all the major developers in this community. Their respect puts me in a unique position to bridge the communication gap that exists between developers and residents which will result in better neighborhood friendly development.
Sarasota City Commission, At-Large: Debbie Trice
My allegiance is to the people of Sarasota, not to any “special interests.” I will bring a new perspective to the Commission based on a lifetime of community service and management experience in both IBM and small entrepreneurial ventures. I will bring a reasoned approach to creative problem-solving, a focus on community, and attention to balancing priorities in all financial decisions. During my single term in office, I will mentor others in our community interested in serving in the future.
Sarasota City Commission, At Large: Sheldon Rich
I believe that the City Commission needs a new perspective and direction. For the most part, I do not think that citizen input has been welcomed in commission decisions. I plan to change that and listen to what the citizens want and desire. I have a history of civic involvement, from being President of two large HOA’s, being the longest running chairperson of the Michigan Board of Pharmacy, being Vice-Chair of the Sarasota Police Complaint Committee and I am the only candidate that is endorsed by the Sarasota Police Officers Association. I am also a pharmacist and hold a doctorate in business ethics which will allow me to remain free of undue influence in any decisions that I make as a City Commissioner.
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Credit where credit is due
Unsecure premises: Officers on patrol found a door open on a home under renovation. After checking inside to make sure no crime was under way or had been committed, the officers closed the door and resumed their patrol. Credit where credit is due. 3:30 p.m., police headquarters. Found property: A...
Neighborhood complaints over recycling plant reach City Commission
The worlds of industrial and residential land uses are colliding in the Central Cocoanut neighborhood, where for half a decade residents have complained about the growing activities and the noxious byproducts of U.S. Recycling, a construction and demolition recycling company. More than simply a noise nuisance, occupants of homes in...
