Experience, leadership and dedication to the city. I have a track record of successfully fighting for the interests of our neighborhoods: 10 years Lido Key Residents Association President; seven years on the Executive Committee of Coalition of Community Neighborhood Associations (CCNA), three as chair; 12 years on the Parks, Recreation & Environmental Protection Advisory Board (PREP); and recently asked by the City Commission to serve and ultimately chair the Surtax IV (Penny Tax) Ad Hoc Committee whittling down over $440 million of community requested projects to fit the projected $191 million estimated tax revenue, which was reviewed and approved by the City Commission. My dedication to the city, so far, is exemplified by the Lido Beach Renourishment Project, where as President, our Lido Key Residents Association team prevailed in a series of lawsuits filed by a group of Siesta Key residents, enabling the Corps of Engineers to move forward with a major renourishment. As a commercial pool and playground contractor, I have worked professionally with all the major developers in this community. Their respect puts me in a unique position to bridge the communication gap that exists between developers and residents which will result in better neighborhood friendly development.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO