Check it Out! Montana’s First Dude Ranch is Unbelievably Awesome

yourbigsky.com
6 Montana campgrounds to visit year-round
The summer camping season is nearly over, but that doesn’t mean camping has to stop! Montana has several campgrounds that can be used year-round, according to Onlyinyourstate. Here is a list of campgrounds to try during any time of the year. Rocky Mountain Hi Campground. Located in Kalispell. Great...
Montana’s devastating wildfires are starting underground
Scorched earth and vegetation from the Richard Springs Fire behind the home of Rae Peppers. The wildfire, ignited by a coal seam, grew quickly, trapping and killing Peppers' herd of draft horses. Louise Johns / High Country NewsThe world’s least understood ignition source is causing devastating wildfires across Montana’s Powder River Basin.
Do You Think This Is The Best Bar in Montana?
What kind of bar do you like to drink at? Dive bars, sports bars, or something more relaxed? Luckily here in Montana, we have a lot of different bars to enjoy, but which one is the best?. Mashed put together a list of the Best Bar in Every State, and...
NBCMontana
Noncommercial beekeeping sees growth in Montana
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Many people are afraid of bees -- they sting and can cause allergic reactions. But we talked to a Livingston ranch hand who loves them. “They are always doing something new,” said Hazel’s Honey owner Andrew Bauer. “There is always some new behavior I have never seen before. We had an observation hive, and I could just sit there and watch them for hours. They’re just really neat.”
Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App
If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
travelweekly.com
Collette unveils cruise tour in Montana
Collette is expanding its national parks portfolio with the addition of a new cruise-and-tour itinerary in Montana. The 11-day Montana: Exploring the Big Sky Country tour will include two days in Yellowstone National Park and an overnight stay at St. Mary's Lodge near Glacier National Park. The itinerary also includes a cruise on the Missouri River through Helena to see the Gates of the Mountains canyon.
Fairfield Sun Times
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
JamBase
John Mayer Announces Rise For The River Benefit Concert Livestreams
Two of guitarist John Mayer‘s upcoming Rise For The River benefit concerts will be featured in livestreams presented by nugs.net. The broadcasts originating from Pine Creek Lodge in Livingston, Montana include a show with Mayer’s Dead & Company bandmate Bob Weir on Monday, August 8 and a solo performance on Sunday, August 21.
What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.
Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
The Best of Montana’s Homeland Foods
Throughout my thirty years here in Montana (and a few years total spent in the summers of North Dakota), I have encountered some stellar food options!. However, some of these choices YOU may not have heard of. Pasties? What is that?! Well, follow along below, and we'll show you. Top...
Flooding severely changed Southern Montana rivers
Aside from the new channels in the river, there's also a long list of debris to keep an eye out for. And it's not just downed trees and boulders.
eastidahonews.com
Biologists set to begin grizzly bear captures for research purposes in Yellowstone National Park
BOZEMAN, Montana – As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the U.S. Geological Survey, in conjunction with the National Park Service, is working to inform the public that pre-baiting and scientific capture operations are once again about to begin within Yellowstone National Park.
Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22
Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Bozeman Residents Truly Miss This 80’s Hangout. We Need One Again
As I think back to my childhood, there is one thing that will forever stand out. It was the place to be every Friday and Saturday night. You got to hang out with your friends unsupervised and have your first "slow skate" with a crush. This is also the place where the "good kids" would say swears. Ahh...the good times.
Warm water prompts fishing restrictions on Western MT rivers
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has enacted "Hoot Owl" fishing restrictions for parts of the Bitterroot and Clark Fork rivers.
Char-Koosta News
Governor Gianforte surveys Elmo Fire, urges Montanans to do their part to prevent wildfire
ELMO – Governor Greg Gianforte surveyed the Elmo Fire and received a briefing from incident command. “At more than 21,000 acres, the Elmo Fire is the most significant fire Montana has faced this year and the top priority fire in the state,” Gov. Gianforte said. “I’m encouraged by the optimism of incident command as we head into the weekend, and am grateful to the over 500 personnel responding to protect lives and property.”
Montana Hack: Loud Heavy Metal Music is Mountain Lion Repellent
Here in the west, we are no strangers to wild predators. As the population of humans continues to grow, we are slowly encroaching on wild habitats. Take mountain lions for example. Just recently we heard of a mountain lion breaking into a Great Falls home. Not some off grid home, or country ranch house. We are talking a family home inside the city limits of Great Falls. Getting a little too close for comfort. The large cat was located under the house's deck. When Montana FWP tried to capture the cat, it escaped into the family's basement. Game Wardens tranquilized the mountain lion and inevitably were forced to euthanize it.
eastidahonews.com
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
Fire in the Sky – Last Day to Apply to be a Smoke Jumper
It is clear that fire season has arrived in Montana. The excess fuel from a wet and mild spring are drying out quickly. Turning much of the state into a tinder box. Now is the moment when the real heroes shine. Protecting our public lands and lives from the threat of devastating wildfires.
