Pediatrician recommends flu and COVID vaccinations ahead of back-to-school season

Read on www.wglr.com
Related
wglr.com
Wisconsin officials lay out plan for use of opioid settlement funds
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin officials on Monday outlined their plans for how to spend tens of millions of dollars the state is receiving through the National Prescription Opiate Litigation settlement to help address the opioid epidemic. The three-phased approach will focus on harm reduction, capital projects and other aspects...
wglr.com
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
Miu has retained Madison, Wisconsin attorney Corey Chirafisi, who helped convince a jury that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two men and wounded a third during protests over the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. The Rittenhouse case widened the political divide on gun access in the United States.
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote?. Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion rights, and gun violence.
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Five voters and a tale of two primaries
MADISON, Wis. — Ahead of the midterm primary election on August 9 in Wisconsin, News 3 Now’s Naomi Kowles went roadtripping across the state talking to voters about how they were making their choices at the polls. Join her for a personal, in-depth short documentary looking at the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Three Republicans vying for spot against Kaul in Wisconsin Attorney General’s race
MADISON, Wis. — Statewide races on the Tuesday ballot include lieutenant governor, state treasurer, and secretary of state primaries in both parties, and a Republican primary for attorney general. “People don’t pay enough attention to this position,” Former State Representative Adam Jarchow said. Jarchow is running against...
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Breaking down the latest political headlines
MADISON, Wis. — Scott Bauer from the Associated Press, Jessie Opoien from the Capital Times and Patrick Marley from the Washington Post break down the chaos of the political headlines over the past few weeks. This story is a part of News 3 Now’s Battleground Wisconsin primary election coverage....
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Marquette poll director breaks down primary races
MADISON, Wis. — The director of the Marquette Law School poll, Charles Franklin, breaks down the races ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. This story is a part of News 3 Now’s Battleground Wisconsin primary election coverage. For an in-depth look at the race and the candidates running, click here.
wglr.com
Wisconsin Democrat, Republican party chairs preview primary election
MADISON, Wis. — The chairs of the Wisconsin Democratic and Republican parties offered their takes Monday on how Tuesday’s primary election will play out. With a competitive gubernatorial race on the Republican side of the ballot, GOP chair Paul Farrow said he expects an average turnout, despite Tuesday’s election being a midterm primary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglr.com
No injuries in house fire near Mount Horeb, sheriff’s office says
No one was inside the house at the time. The home appears to be a total loss, with damaged estimated at $450,000, the release said. Investigators are still working to figure out what sparked the fire. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
wglr.com
Battleground Wisconsin: Some voters feel unrepresented by two major parties
MADISON, Wis. – In a heavily divided political climate, some voters feel lost in the middle. Tired of choosing between what they call two sides of the same coin, they’re looking for another option. Heading into election season Edwin Pfaff from Mauston said he’s been questioning his allegiance...
Comments / 0