Fairly fun: Klamath County Fair opening offers games, food, rides, animals

Herald and News
Another wolf-caused death discovered in Fort Klamath area
The month of August continued the trend of wolf-caused cattle deaths in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Aug. 1 a livestock producer found an injured, approximately 700-pound, 11-month-old heifer in a 375-acre private land pasture. The animal was euthanized by the producer because of the severity of its injuries, which F&W officials estimated occurred within 24 hours of the investigation.
Klamath Falls News
Record breaking: $1.3 Million sold at auction
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – After four amazing days full of concerts, events, showings, vendors, food, and more; the 100th celebration of the Klamath County Fair has come to a close. But not before breaking another record. The Rotary Junior Livestock Auction has been setting records for the last several years and 2022 was not an exception. This past Sunday, over $1.3 million was transacted for 4-H and FFA youth of the Klamath Basin.
Klamath Falls News
Daughtry rocks Klamath Falls; Demo Derby smashing good time
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - The Klamath County Fair outdid themselves when they brought Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour to the Klamath Basin on Saturday night. Several thousand in attendance watched in amazement as the Platinum-selling artist rocked the doors right off the Klamath County Event Center.
Herald and News
Integral Youth Services improvements made
The Integral Youth Services in Klamath Falls has continued to improve its space in the community with recent help from area businesses. Last week, Home Depot and its team of employees and volunteers came to Exodus House, the local IYS youth shelter, and installed a ramp. Exodus House was built by Integral Youth Services in the 1990s and now, for the first time, is accessible to youth with physical disabilities. This shelter has been a foundation to IYS programs for more than 20 years now, and having resources such as this ramp help create opportunities for youth who are in need of emergency sheltering.
Herald and News
Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport to get nearly $10M from FAA for renovations
The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated more than $20 million for repairs at 11 rural airports in Oregon and to help attract new flights from Salem to California, Nevada and Arizona. Most of the money – $17.5 million – will go toward reconstructing runways at the Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport...
basinlife.com
Herald and News
Wyden, Merkley: Nearly $200,000 to Klamath Community College for Commercial Driving Program
U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced last week that Klamath Community College will receive more than $194,000 from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to enroll qualified students in the college's Commercial Driver's License program. Klamath Community College will receive more than $194,000 from the Federal Motor Carrier...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man wielding knife at police is shot, dies
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - A Klamath Falls man is shot by police after charging at them with a knife during a response to a fight at the White House Apartments. The Klamath County Major Crime Team investigates. Officers with the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a fight involving a...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls Falcons drop to 0-3 in Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series with 5-2 loss to Southeast (Mo.) Tropics
The Klamath Falls Falcons scored 66 runs in five Pacific Northwest 16-18 Babe Ruth tournament games at Kiger Stadium to quality for nationals. But it appears they left their bats at home.
centraloregondaily.com
Homicide investigation in Klamath County; 2 arrested
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested two people in a homicide investigation. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin after a reports of shots fired around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found two victims, the sheriff’s office...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
KTVL
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon Cascades, Umpqua National Forest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Southern Oregon Cascades; Umpqua National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR PORTIONS OF FIRE WEATHER ZONES 617 AND 623 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 2 PM Monday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Southwest OR...Eastern portion of Fire Weather Zone 617 east of Toketee Falls and the Northern portion of Fire Weather Zone 623, mainly north of Highway 62. * Wind: South 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, except outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could be 40 to 50 mph. * Thunderstorms: Thunderstorm activity will likely begin by mid-afternoon Monday with the most active period likely in the late afternoon and evening. Activity could linger at night and into Tuesday, shifting east and north with time. Storms will also become wetter by Tuesday. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
Herald and News
One dead in suspected homicide in Chiloquin
Tyler Bates, 33, of Chiloquin was pronounced dead Sunday after Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival deputies discovered two victims, one with minor injuries who was transported to SkyLakes Medical...
Herald and News
Klamath Falls Falcons fall in opening game of Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series
The Klamath Falls Falcons lost the opening game of the Babe Ruth 16-18 World Series 14-4 to the Alabama Rawdogs on Saturday morning in Ephrata, Washington. Cam Brock went 2 for 3 with a triple, home run and three RBIs and also scored three times for the Rawdogs, who broke a 3-3 tie with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Brock's two-run homer capped the inning.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 140W KLAMATH COUNTY – Takes life of local Tow truck operator
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on State Route 140 near milepost 49. A Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on State Route 140 when it struck a tow truck operator, who was...
