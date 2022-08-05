HELPING: Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply drive success – and it’s not over yet

Read on westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: 10-year-old Nathan’s bowling challenge for you, to help fight hunger and homelessness
10-year-old Nathan Tavel spent an hour this afternoon at West Seattle Bowl, knocking down pins as fast as he could – he was a young man on a mission: The start of a month-long fundraising challenge to help the West Seattle Food Bank‘s work knocking down hunger and homelessness. Just take a look at a moment of the pace he kept up for an hour:
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: See a seal on shore? What to do, and what not to do
The photo – taken from a distance with a long lens – is from David Hutchinson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, which has a reminder for you:. We are in the middle of harbor seal “pupping season” so it was not surprising that the Seal Sitters’ Hotline received a call last week reporting a seal on the Elliott Bay shoreline. When volunteers arrived, they found an adult harbor seal, which is unusual – pups are much more common. Seals are generally very skittish and return to the water quickly when approached by people. The Hotline report stated that a couple of people were too close, taking photos and trying to feed the animal.
BIRDS: From river to sea to trees
In the fall, we often feature bird-photo galleries on Seahawks game days. Today, it’s in honor of the end of the Seafair airshow. While at Duwamish River People’s Park for the festival on Saturday, we photographed the Osprey nest atop a pole in the middle of the habitat-restoration zone. Steve Bender sent this photo of the mom and chick two weeks ago:
WEEKEND SCENE: Duwamish River Festival at brand-new park
(WSB photos unless otherwise credited) 1:17 PM: Until 5 pm, you can visit newly dedicated Duwamish River People’s Park and enjoy the Duwamish River Festival. The park is at 8700 Dallas Ave. S. in South Park [map] – we reported on the site when construction began two years ago.
Here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Monday
Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are highlights for the hours ahead:. WADING POOLS: Three local city-run wading pools will open today, EC Hughes at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too. (The Highland Park spraypark continues its daily schedule, 11 am-8 pm, 1100 SW Cloverdale.)
YOU CAN HELP: Dine-out fundraiser today for Seattle Badgers’ trip to Gay Softball World Series
Also happening today in addition to what’s on our preview list: A dine-out fundraiser at Lady Jaye in The Junction for the Seattle Badgers D-division team’s trip to the 2022 Gay Softball World Series. The team has five players and two coaches who live in West Seattle. The...
HAPPENING NOW: Duwamish River Festival at brand-new park
Today’s event includes entertainment, games, educational booths, and food, as shown here. We’ll add more photos when we’re back at HQ. P.S. If you drive there and can’t find a close parking spot, there is a shuttle from 8438 Dallas. Knowing and respecting the Duwamish River’s...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Businesses burglarized
Pat Davis August 7, 2022 (1:17 pm) It can be very useful to have motion detecting lights. Both as a deterrent and to get a clearer video when someone is wearing dark clothing. Amazon sells ones that plug in. Although they could be unplugged you can hide the plug and use an extension cord. Very affordable and quick. They come in black and white. I have two of them they are fabulous. The heads rotate to shine the light where you would like and it is exactly like the kind that are wired in on a dish you can plug-in. That might help get some clear video. I’m sorry that this happened.
THURSDAY: Jake Prendez @ Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories on ‘The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts’
The Southwest Seattle Historical Society is bringing back its speaker series Words, Writers, & Southwest Stories, this Thursday (August 11) with Jake Prendez, artist and proprietor of Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery in South Delridge. Here’s the announcement:. The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts. ‘Words, Writers,...
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Sunset glows as mini-heat wave ends
Just as the mini-heat wave was officially ending with the expiration of the weather alert, the sky filled with sunset colors. Thanks for the photos – the one above, overlooking Luna/Anchor Park, is from Jan Pendergrass, while the next one is from James Bratsanos. Today’s official area high was...
UPDATE: ‘Humongous’ sighting at Lowman Beach
7:25 PM: The photo is from Caroline, who spotted that on Lowman Beach and wonders what it is: “It’s humongous! And so amazing with the colors and textures.” She and other beachgoers have been keeping it wet while the tide rolls back in, but they’re wondering what it is. We don’t recognize it; tried Google Search By Image, and while it suggests possibly a jellyfish relative, no definitive ID via photos. Do YOU know what it is?
Here’s what’s happening (and not) on your West Seattle Sunday
Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:. -16th/Cambridge, working to update curb bulbs and curb ramps.8 am-5 pm. -Olson/Roxbury, cleaning the parking strips and medians 6 am04 pm, planning to “begin on Olson Place...
FOLLOWUP: SW Andover eco-blocks removed as new phase of cleanup begins
12:20 PM: Thanks for the tip. Dozens of “eco-blocks” placed in the aftermath of the SW Andover/26th/28th RV encampment sweep almost two months ago are gone, and city crews are back in the area today. They told our photographer that they’re there to remove some of the soil as the next phase of the cleanup.
SEATTLE POLICE STAFFING: ‘Unprecedented separation numbers’ continue, though Southwest Precinct rebounds
Tomorrow at 9:30 am, the City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, gets its quarterly report on Seattle Police staffing. “Unprecedented separation numbers have continued into 2022,” the presentation prepared for the meeting notes. Through the first half of the year, SPD had lost 109 more officers, and hired 30. The number of departures is close to the 125 originally projected for the entire year.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday notes
Today’s forecast is sunny, hot, and breezy. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES.
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ for Admiral house fire
2:13 AM: A Seattle Fire “full response” is headed to a possible house fire in the 2600 block of 39th SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come. 2:15 AM: First engine to arrive confirms “working fire.”. 2:19 AM: Firefighters say the fire seems to have reached the roof.
BLUE ANGELS: West Seattle photographers’ Saturday airshow views
One more day for the Blue Angels’ return to Seafair. Tonight we have a few photos from today’s airshow courtesy of West Seattle photographers – above and below, by Monica Zaborac, from Harbor Avenue:. That’s the Blue Angels’ support plane “Fat Albert,” which David Hutchinson also photographed:...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Van stolen from garage
My 2003 Ford E250 plate BLG3758 was stolen out of my condo garage 5001 California Ave SW on Monday Aug 1st. It is the same van that was involved in a car theft on New Year’s Eve a couple years ago. From the description of the video, the thieves...
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two more thefts – gray F-150 pickup (update: found), ‘big’ package – plus, prowler
Three more reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:. My husband’s 2009 F150 was stolen sometime today. It is a darker-gray crew cab truck with a Thule paddle board kayak rack on the bed. The license plate number is B21626L. It was stolen from the 8600 block of 36th Ave SW. Please keep an eye out for it. A police report has been filed.
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen black Nissan pickup (update: found); package theft; two court cases
In West Seattle Crime Watch tonight, two reader reports and two court cases. First, the reader reports:. STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: The photo and report are from Omar:. New West Seattle resident here. Less than a month and my truck is already stolen off Avalon. The truck is a 1995 Nissan Truck XE in black with a chrome grille and KC lights.
