Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 and Legion Y70 are tipped to be the first devices to launch with ZUI 14

Read on www.notebookcheck.net
Related
notebookcheck.net
Unannounced AMD Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 CPUs surface with up to 12 cores and 24 threads
Although the AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are just around the corner, the company hasn’t stopped releasing new processors using the Zen 3 architecture. Now, a slew of AMD Ryzen 5000 Embedded chips has surfaced thanks to a specifications sheet for Advantech’s AIM-522 motherboard spotted by HXL. The CPUs include the Ryzen 9 5950E, the Ryzen 9 5900E, the Ryzen 7 5800E, and the Ryzen 5 5800E.
notebookcheck.net
Nokia 8210 4G debuts in India alongside the 110 4G (2022)
Nokia has added a new device called the 110 4G to add to its "made in India, for India" series of feature phones. With its single rear camera, FM radio, MP3 player function and ~1,000mAh battery, it seems to have much the same specs as its 2021 forebear. Then again,...
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Edge 30 Neo lands on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, 8 GB of RAM and Android 12
It seems that Motorola has yet another Edge 30 series-branded smartphone up its sleeve. Currently, Motorola sells the Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro in multiple markets, although it is expected to eventually offer the Moto X30 Pro globally as the Edge 30 Ultra. Additionally, a recently Geekbench listing suggests that Motorola is preparing to release the Edge 30 Neo, a device that Nils Ahrensmeier has mentioned previously.
notebookcheck.net
Chuwi HeroBook Pro 14 refreshed with a faster Intel Gemini Lake processor
Chuwi has refreshed the HeroBook Pro 14, a laptop the company introduced in early 2020. Until now, Chuwi has offered the HeroBook Pro 14 with a Celeron N4000, a dual-core processor based on Intel's Gemini Lake architecture. For reference, Intel bases the Celeron N4000 on a 14 nm process and assigns a 6 W TDP. The processor also features UHD Graphics 600, 4 MB of L2 cache and lacks Intel Hyper-Threading support.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 star in hands-on photos ahead of this week's Galaxy Unpacked event
Last week, Amazon Netherlands went a few days early by listing two Galaxy Z Fold4 SKUs, confirming several details about the upcoming handset. Subsequently, @noh_tech shared hands-on photos of the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, which Samsung was clearly unhappy about. Both shown in their blue colour options, the hands-on photos underline the design changes that Samsung has made for this year's Galaxy Z series.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia finally offers generous discounts for its RTX 3000 cards following disappointing financial quarter results
While the crypto bear market that started earlier this year did help with the steady GPU price decline, this trend had very little to do with GPU producer policy. Even when supply chains appeared to carry a surplus of certain GPU models over the past few months, Nvidia itself was not taking any action to bring back prices close to MSRP. Now, the harsh reality is hitting Team Green like a truck, as the company recently presented a preliminary financial report for the latest quarter, which estimates a 44% revenue decrease for the gaming sector. Current prices at big retailers like Newegg and select AIB partners like EVGA suggest that Nvidia is trying to get rid of the remaining RTX 2000 and RTX 3000 stock with enticing price cuts.
notebookcheck.net
LG starts selling the UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 in Europe with introductory discounts
It may have taken LG a while, but it has finally opened pre-orders for this year's UltraGear gaming monitors in Europe. As we discussed last week, the first of this year's UltraGear trio debuted in January at CES 2022. However, it has taken until August for LG to start taking orders, for one reason or another. Incidentally, LG has been selling the UltraGear 32GQ850, UltraGear 32GQ950 and UltraGear 48GQ900 in the US for a while at this point.
notebookcheck.net
Review verdict on Sony's Xperia 1 IV flagship: The perfect niche smartphone
Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. The Xperia 1 IV makes use of true variable optical zoom for the first time in a smartphone. In contrast to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony's smartphone does not only use a fixed focal length for the zoom, but can also seamlessly zoom in on the subject between 85 mm and 125 mm. However, we were not really impressed by the periscope optics, which works seamlessly between a magnification of 3.5x and 5.2x. The same applies to the main camera, which uses the same camera sensor as its Xperia 1 III predecessor. On the other hand, Sony's flagship employs extensive camera software, so camera enthusiasts are likely to have a lot of fun with the Xperia 1 IV and will probably get even more quality out of the 12 MP lens than in automatic mode.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Nothing phone (1) "almost defeats" a prominent device-restoration vlogger
Carl Pei's latest tech OEM Nothing touts its phone (1) as an Android device as one that provides a "joyful" and "intuitive" diversion from the current esthetic norms with its transparent rear panel through which its Glyph lighting system can be seen. However, these design choices seem to fail to set it apart when it comes to its durability, as some popular YouTubers have discovered.
notebookcheck.net
4 upcoming Steam survival games that will ring nostalgia bells for gamers of all ages
If you ask some people, nostalgia is the sole reason for the success of shows like Stranger Things. No matter what we tell ourselves, there are some things that will always have a soft spot in our memories. The developers of these titles hope to tap into some of that nostalgia factor to deliver memorable gaming experiences.
notebookcheck.net
OEM reportedly stops manufacturing Intel Arc A380 cards, citing "quality concerns"
An IgorsLAB report claims that an unnamed OEM has already stopped manufacturing Intel Arc A380 graphics cards, citing "quality concerns." The report raises further questions about international launch timeframes for the A380, following a China-exclusive launch marred by immature drivers and inconsistent performance. A report by IgorsLAB claims that at...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X Fold is slated to be refreshed with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Touchscreen. For a first-gen flexing-display device, the Vivo X Fold is rated to solve many problems still present in even the most modern of its rivals right out of the gate. Its up-to-date form-factor opens outward to reveal an ~8-inch main AMOLED display with elusive 1-120Hz LTPO 3.0 tech, has an impressively high resolution, and may not even crease up that much.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus launches another, unremarkable new phone without a peep
Days after launching the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus has now quietly taken the wraps off the OnePlus Nord N20 SE. The phone is now up on AliExpress and will go on sale on August 8. The Nord N20 SE is a cheaper version of the OnePlus Nord N20. It features a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and supports a microSDXC expansion card of up to 1 TB. A 6.56 inches HD+ LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1612 dominates the front of the Nord N20 SE. Finally, a gigantic 5000 mAH battery that supports 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging keeps the show running.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | All-AMD Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop with Ryzen 9 5980HX and Radeon RX 6800M back on sale with a US$300 discount
In a notable deal for the Asus ROG Strix G15, a high-end all-AMD configuration featuring a quick octa-core processor and the quite capable Radeon RX 6800M is currently on sale for just US$1,399 at Best Buy. The California-based semiconductor manufacturer AMD is often seen as a underdog in most hardware...
notebookcheck.net
Windows 10 22H2 to get Windows 11's improved printing chops and other tweaks
The upcoming Windows 10 22H2 release will be getting Windows 11's Universal Print and other printing-focused enhancements. Additionally, Windows 10 22H2 will also be getting an improved Focus Assist mode similar to Windows 11 that allows important notifications to pass through. Windows 10 22H2 is currently in the Release Preview phase and will be rolled out gradually in the coming months.
notebookcheck.net
Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900K makes swift meal out of Core i9-12900K, Ryzen 9 5950X, and Ryzen 7 5800X in leaked Geekbench and Cinebench R23 benchmarks
We are getting closer to the launch of Intel's upcoming 13th gen Raptor Lake processors, and benchmarks are steadily making their way to the web. The flagship Core i9-13900K is not new to Geekbench, having reared its head a few times already. Now, we get to see another couple of runs of the Intel 13th gen flagship processor on the benchmarking site.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find N Fold and Find N Flip set to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4
Android ARM Chinese Tech Foldable Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The OPPO Find N debuted at the very end of 2021 as the company's first foldable device, and was regarded by many as being, perhaps, the best take at a foldable yet. OPPO is set to return to the market shortly, not with one but two new foldable phones.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 release date could be earlier than expected as 95 million phones are prepped for sale
The alleged Apple iPhone 14 release date was widely reported on back in June, with the tentative date of September 13 (a Tuesday) being the day in question. However, a new source has now suggested that the iPhone 14 release date could actually be September 6, a whole week earlier and only a day after Labor Day, which is a federal holiday in the United States and lands on September 5 for 2022.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Watch Series 8: No titanium model for mainstream smartwatch with design changes due in more expensive Apple Watch Pro model
According to @VNchocoTaco, you will need to look closely at the Apple Watch Series 8 to tell it apart from the Watch Series 7. Expected to arrive next month with the iPhone 14 series, the Watch Series 8 will also mark the debut of watchOS 9, details of which Apple shared in June at WWDC 2022. Supposedly, this year's model will be a Watch Series 7 in all but name, with it serving as a Watch Series 7S rather than a true next-generation model.
Comments / 0