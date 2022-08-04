Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 and Legion Y70 are tipped to be the first devices to launch with ZUI 14

Are you a techie who knows how to write? Then join our Team!. The Xperia 1 IV makes use of true variable optical zoom for the first time in a smartphone. In contrast to Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, Sony's smartphone does not only use a fixed focal length for the zoom, but can also seamlessly zoom in on the subject between 85 mm and 125 mm. However, we were not really impressed by the periscope optics, which works seamlessly between a magnification of 3.5x and 5.2x. The same applies to the main camera, which uses the same camera sensor as its Xperia 1 III predecessor. On the other hand, Sony's flagship employs extensive camera software, so camera enthusiasts are likely to have a lot of fun with the Xperia 1 IV and will probably get even more quality out of the 12 MP lens than in automatic mode.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO