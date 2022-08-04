Public Notice: Harrisburg Civil Service Commission public meeting

Read on harrisburgpa.gov
Mid State Dental to host free Harrisburg dental clinic
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doctors Grater, Williams, and Sandusky from Mid State Dental and Doctor Pepper from OMSI are bringing their annual free dental day to Harrisburg for its 34th year. The clinic will take place on Friday, September 23 at Mid State Dental, located at 4129 Locust Lane in Harrisburg.
Brewery in Dauphin County announces it’s permanently closing
Newfangled Brew Works in Lower Paxton Township announced it is closing on Aug. 14. “Please come visit our amazing staff for one final week of beer and laughs,” read a Facebook post. No reason was given for the closing. Brewery owner Adam Cole didn’t respond to PennLive for comment....
This York County home has its own ‘beach’
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — “Beachfront” property isn’t really something you’ll find in Central Pennsylvania, but one York County home for sale comes about as close as you can get. This home on Long Level Road in Wrightsville has its own private waterfront with a sandy...
Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance In Hbg
>Truck Drivers Urged to Take Other Route Due to Bridge Clearance in City of Harrisburg. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The City of Harrisburg and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are taking extra steps to keep truck drivers from getting stuck downtown along Front Street. The city has banned vehicles 12 and a half feet or taller from that area. They say trucks often get stuck because of the low underpass in front of UPMC Harrisburg Hospital and Riverfront Park. PennDOT says drivers who do get stuck can face a fine of 500-dollars.
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
Community-centric journalism is at the heart of what we do, and several stories from this week showcased our focus. Stay in the know on what’s happening in your community by reading this week’s news, linked below. August happenings in the Harrisburg area are in full swing. Find plenty...
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Wellspan reports highlight behavioral determinants of poor health
Wellspan Health has released its 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment and its 2023–2025 Community Health Improvement Plan. The reports detail health trends in South Central Pennsylvania including Adams County, and highlight the concerns of doctors, patients, and community members. The reports indicate that although individual health behaviors including tobacco...
Multiple people sickened during hazmat situation at Reading, Pennsylvania YMCA
Officials said a mixture of chemicals in the area of the Y's indoor swimming pool created a gas that caused various reactions
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
Harrisburg, York among Pennsylvania cities with the most living in poverty
(STACKER) – According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.
Gettysburg police warn of scam targeting healthcare workers
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Gettysburg Police Department is warning residents of a new scam that is currently targeting people in the healthcare field. According to a media release, the phone calls appear as if they are being received from the Gettysburg Police Department’s administrative number, 717-334-1168. The callers are stating that the person they […]
Pa. State Police investigate Franklin County burglary
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday at the Forrester Farm Equipment located on Orchard Road in Greene Township, Franklin County. Around midnight on Aug. 3, an unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and ransacked several offices and...
Susquehanna Township gas stations offering low prices, attracting customers from out of the area
HARRISBURG, Pa. — As prices are beginning to fall, three gas stations in Susquehanna Township are competing to offer customers the best possible price. On Saturday, a Sunoco station on Front Street was selling gas at $3.81/gallon, while another Sunoco station and Exxon station on the corner of Front Street and Linglestown Road were selling fuel at $3.83/gallon.
Thank you for speaking up, Grace United Methodist | PennLive letters
I was glad to see Joyce Davis’s editorial giving tribute to Grace United Methodist Church in Harrisburg for not only apologizing for past injustices they have been a part of but for making changes to support those they have hurt in the past. There are so many churches and...
Adams Co. SPCA takes in dogs from Va. mass breeding facility
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Adams County SPCA has taken in 30 beagles as part of the group of dogs to be removed from a mass breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns. The Humane Society of the United States is coordinating the removal of approximately 4,000 beagles housed...
Harrisburg Most Wanted suspect captured; Pennsylvania State Police
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A suspect on Pennsylvania State Police’s Five Most Wanted in the Harrisburg area has been captured. According to Pennsylvania State Police PIO Trooper Megan Frazer, a warrant was served for Tia Lashay Williams, who was wanted for a 2020 escape in Harrisburg. Court records...
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Boy with autism found in Harrisburg hospital parking lot, parents located
Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, the Lower Paxton Township Police Department was dispatched for a report of a child wandering in a hospital parking lot.
Downed trees, wires closed West Main Street in Mechanicsburg
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the recent storms, West Main Street was closed in the borough of Mechanicsburg due to trees and wires being down. Emergency Management Coordinator Nate Wardle stated that the closure was between West Simpson Street and York Street. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
