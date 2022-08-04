T.J. Finley arrested: Auburn coach Bryan Harsin says Tigers QB will practice Friday

Read on 247sports.com
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Alabama Recruiting: Tide looking to add more elite defenders
It’s no surprise that the 2023 Alabama recruiting class sits as the nation’s No. 1 in the On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings currently. The Tide haven’t finished outside the top two since 2018 and have done so only once since 2010. What might come as a shocker...
Nick Saban Reveals Injury To 1 Key Alabama Starter
Nick Saban discussed his roster's current injury report with the media on Sunday, revealing that one Alabama starter will miss some time. According to Saban, tight end Cameron Latu has a "minor knee injury" and will be down a couple of weeks. Thankfully, it sounds like Latu still could be...
Las Vegas Raiders' Josh McDaniels says why Josh Jacobs played in preseason 2022 Hall of Fame game vs. Jaguars
With the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars participating in this year's Hall of Fame game, an extra preseason outing Thursday, it was no surprise that key players sat out. But starting running back Josh Jacobs was not one of them and saw action early in the Raiders’ 27-11 victory. Head coach Josh McDaniels explained his reasoning for Jacobs seeing action, stating that there are certain things one cannot "simulate in practice."
Cale Gundy resigns from post as Sooners assistant head coach
NORMAN, Okla. — A long time Sooners assistant has called it quits. Cale Gundy announced late Sunday evening that he's resigning from his post as assistant head coach and wide receivers coach. “I moved to Norman fresh out of high school in 1990,” Gundy started in a lengthy statement....
Three Iowa basketball recruiting questions after Pryce Sandfort's commitment to the Hawkeyes
Answering three big questions regarding Iowa basketball recruiting following Pryce Sandfort's commitment.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Iowa football: Kirk Ferentz addresses QB competition between Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla
Iowa faces a tough start to its 2022 season, as the Hawkeyes open against FCS power South Dakota State Sept. 3 before hosting arch-rival Iowa State one week later, so the offense needs to operate at peak capacity right away — and, ideally, with a clear starting quarterback. Spencer Petras returns for the Hawkeyes, but head coach Kirk Ferentz acknowledged Thursday during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show that Iowa at least has some semblance of a competition at the position.
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
Neal Brown updates the status of WVU's QB competition after a full week of practice
West Virginia Head Coach Neal Brown gives an update on WVU's quarterback situation after getting a full week to see all four signal callers in action.
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Sources Say: Latest with Iowa's fall camp, top basketball target
Hope everyone has had a great weekend. Before I dive into a few tidbits-- I want to say a huge thank you to all of our members who have helped promote our sale. We are at an.
Sam Pittman recaps Arkansas' first fall practice
The Arkansas Razorbacks opened up fall camp on a sweltering afternoon in Fayetteville (Ark.) on Friday to officially begin preparations for the highly-anticipated 2022 season. As far as first days are concerned, third-year head coach Sam Pittman came away pleased with what he saw. Aside from some expected cramping issues...
Florida Football Player Has A Blunt Message For The Georgia Bulldogs
The Florida-Georgia rivalry game is among the most storied in all of college football and Gators defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. is already letting his former team know he's coming. Quote tweeting a Georgia football post over the weekend, Cox warned: "Better get ready for me." Cox transferred from the...
How it Happened: Ben Minich Commits to Notre Dame
Safety was a position of need for Notre Dame heading into the 2023 cycle. And despite carrying a pair of four-star commitments at that position, the Fighting Irish took a run at Ben Minich. Today, the Cincinnati product announced his pledge to the Fighting Irish over opportunities at Cincinnati, Duke,...
Big 12 coaches anonymously share thoughts on Kansas State football
Kansas State football fans are eager for the 2022 season, as the Wildcats will feature the Big 12's preseason player of the year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, explosive running back Deuce Vaughn and former Heisman Trophy frontrunner Adrian Martinez. While fans are excited, what do coaches around the Big 12 think of the Wildcats? Athlon Sports anonymously asked coaches around the league to share their thoughts on Chris Klieman's squad.
Ohio State names Iron Buckeyes, the players who had 'the most outstanding summers'
For many Ohio State fans, the offseason is the time spent going from one season to another, waiting for the new year to start. For Buckeye players, it’s not much different. There’s just a heavy workload that goes with that waiting. While the Scarlet and Gray players can’t...
‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia
Alabama football’s 2021 season didn’t end the way they wanted it to. The Crimson Tide won 13 games, the SEC title and made it to the national championship game, where they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs. You know, just your casual rebuilding year. I’m kidding, Nick Saban! In all seriousness, last year’s title game […] The post ‘It’s a participation trophy’: Nick Saban’s motivational tactic for Alabama football after national championship loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4-Star RB Dylan Edwards Announces Commitment On Saturday
On Saturday afternoon, four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced that he's committing to Notre Dame. Edwards is the No. 324 overall recruit and No. 19 running back from the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Arizona, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma and several other programs pursued Edwards. He ultimately chose Notre...
SEC Football: Projecting the conference's final standings for the 2022 season
The last three national titles have all come out of the Southeastern Conference, and all three were from different universities. So, it is safe to say that the path to the national title likely runs through the SEC yet again. The Georgia Bulldogs wear the target on their back as...
