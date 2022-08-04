Read on www.tigerdroppings.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
WGME
Portland 9-10 All Stars beat Vermont in Eastern Regional Little League Tournament
CRANSTON, RI (WGME) -- The Portland 9-and 10-year-old Little League All Stars beat Vermont in four innings at the Eastern Regional Tournament in Cranston, Rhode Island. Portland advances to play New Hampshire on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
