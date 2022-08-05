ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPS board president asks state board to reconsider warning over race/gender teaching law

By Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton Tulsa World
Eastern Progress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.easternprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests

An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year

At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
BEGGS, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
Tulsa, OK
Education
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
tulsatoday.com

Justice for Gertrude, Part 1

A 40 year Tulsa mystery revealed. On October 13, 1981, Gertrude Marshall Blakey, a wealthy 73-year-old Tulsan, was attacked in the doorway of her home at 1843 East 31st Place. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide. Her grandson and family trustee, Marshall Johnson (age 47)...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission

A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
WAGONER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tps#School Board#Accreditation#State School#Racism#The Tulsa World#House#Hb 1775
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
News On 6

Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows

With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
TULSA, OK
moreclaremore.com

Retiring a Route 66 Relic

(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
CLAREMORE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns

TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies

Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy