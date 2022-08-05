TPS board president asks state board to reconsider warning over race/gender teaching law

Read on www.easternprogress.com
publicradiotulsa.org
Amended city ordinance will require solicitors to wear OSHA approved safety vests
An amended city ordinance will require anyone solicitating on Tulsa medians or roadways to wear high-visibility safety apparel that meets industry standards. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said while the amended ordinance provides important security protocols, she's concerned that requiring OSHA approved reflective vests could cause undue expenses for the city.
Tulsa mayor names former city councilor Blake Ewing as new Chief of Staff
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday that former city councilor Blake Ewing will take over as his Chief of Staff next month.
Henryetta, Preston, Beggs Schools Implement 'No Tech' Policies For Upcoming Year
At least three area school districts are implementing a "no-tech " policy for classrooms when kids head back to school. Those districts include Beggs and Preston districts, and Henryetta High School. The first day of school will be different for students heading back to class over the next two weeks. That’s because this school year students will have to leave their phones and other devices behind.
OPS heads back to class with safety precautions, staffing boom
Owasso Public Schools is putting the final touches on back-to-school preparations and that means focusing on student safety and meeting staffing needs.
tulsatoday.com
Justice for Gertrude, Part 1
A 40 year Tulsa mystery revealed. On October 13, 1981, Gertrude Marshall Blakey, a wealthy 73-year-old Tulsan, was attacked in the doorway of her home at 1843 East 31st Place. Forty years later, it remains an unsolved open case of homicide. Her grandson and family trustee, Marshall Johnson (age 47)...
sapulpatimes.com
Planned retail and apartment complex narrowly passes planning commission
A Planned Unit Development narrowly passed the Sapulpa Planning Commission on Tuesday, July 26th after concerns were raised about how it would impact the natural environment surrounding the area and the traffic on Highway 117. Called Polecat Creek, the development is located on the north side of Highway 117 and...
City of Bixby responds to neighborhood's complaints over sewage leak
This is happening in the Seven Lakes addition just south of 121st and Sheridan. Calls to the City of Bixby, the Tulsa Health Department and the builder didn't seem to fix the problem.
Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
Pow Wow held to raise money for veterans in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tribal citizens and color guards from across the nation are in Broken Arrow for a three day Pow Wow meant to raise awareness for veterans. The event is being held to benefit Mission 22, which has played a vital role in helping veterans with resources and support.
Fraudsters are using local businesses as part of their scams
TULSA, Okla. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) told FOX23 how scammers are taking advantage of people looking for work. Now they’re detailing how someone tried to use a local business as part of their scam. Christina Hageny is the president of Valor Payroll Solutions in Tulsa. She...
Navajo woman walks across the country to raise awareness about missing indigenous people
TULSA, Okla. — A Navajo woman hopes to raise awareness about missing and murdered indigenous people by walking across the country. Seraphine Warren hopes her walk brings attention to hundreds of missing and murdered indigenous people all across the country. She became an advocate after her aunt, 63-year-old Ella Mae Begay, went missing.
buzzfeednews.com
Furries Are Speaking Out Against Attendees Of A Convention With Ties To The Far Right
This is an excerpt from Please Like Me, BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here. In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas. As if furries haven't been through enough, a collective known as the Anthro West Open Organization (AWOO),...
News On 6
Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows
With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested
CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night,. Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state. Authorities said...
moreclaremore.com
Retiring a Route 66 Relic
(Republished from March 3 2015 moreClaremore) Route 66 was a bustling artery of new visitors and out of town patrons coming into town looking for roadside attractions like the Blue Whale up the road in Catoosa, lodging and great and unique places to eat. Towns scattered up and down the mother road are all vying for attention and prospective tourism dollars. Some things change, some things stay the same.
Completed construction project frustrates drivers, City of Tulsa addresses concerns
TULSA, Okla. — A construction project in south Tulsa has finished, but drivers are still complaining about a stretch of Memorial Drive between 71st and 81st. “The construction clearly wasn’t done right, because all the grates when you go down on the right lane, there are big bumps, almost like a speed bump on the main road,” said Josh, a frustrated driver FOX23 spoke with at a QuikTrip near 81st and Memorial.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Community fundraiser held for Tulsa bar destroyed in fire
TULSA, Okla. — Funds are being raised to help rebuild a beloved bar and cultural landmark. The Yellow Brick Road Bar was a total loss after a fire tore through much of the building last month. On Saturday, the Fur Shop in downtown Tulsa hosted YBR Night to help...
News On 6
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Spa operator killed by ex-romantic partner in murder-suicide, Bixby police say
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby spa operator was shot and killed by an former romantic partner who then turned the gun on himself, Bixby police said Saturday. Jin Yu Wang, a resident of Bixby and the operator of a local spa, was leaving a business located at 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, Bixby police said.
