Former Pierce sheriff who left ‘heck of a legacy’ has died. He led the agency for 4 years

Read on www.aol.com
Related
Suspect charged after man dies from injuries from pole attack in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the Aaron Justin Fulk deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
q13fox.com
Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning. After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East. When they arrived, they found a man...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
Stolen van goes down embankment off I-5 near Boeing Field
SEATTLE - A stolen van careened off I-5 early Sunday morning near Boeing Field, running 50 feet down an embankment and crashing into a tree, according to Washington State Patrol. Two lanes of traffic were shut down for hours while state troopers and firefighters searched for people who may have...
Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house
The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale. The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend. There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale. But the...
2-alarm houseboat fire erupts on Lake Union
SEATTLE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm houseboat fire docked at a marina in Seattle’s Westlake neighborhood on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North after 911 callers reported a houseboat on fire. Upon arriving at the...
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
RELATED PEOPLE
Seattle man sentenced to 11 years in prison for selling drugs, gun possession
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A West Seattle man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for drug dealing, possession of a gun and obstructing justice, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for the Western District of Washington. David Rosario, 30, was arrested in August 2020 for selling...
Officer helps save toddler who swallowed fentanyl pill at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. — A 2-year-old boy is recovering at a Tacoma hospital after police said he accidentally ingested a fentanyl pill at a Tacoma park on Thursday afternoon. According to police, the child and his mother were at Oakland Madrona Park when the boy found the pill in the dirt.
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
thejoltnews.com
'Allow ... us to book offenders on probable cause charges and warrants' again
The following was presented to Thurston County's Board of County Commissioners yesterday. I’m coming before you today as a member and president of the Thurston County Deputy Sheriff Association. Our association is comprised of commissioned Deputies, Sgt’s, Lt’s and civilian legal assistants and other civilian roles. We, amongst many...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 arrested, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations
SEATTLE — Seattle officers arrested eight people and seized guns, fentanyl and other drugs during narcotics operations in Seattle Thursday night. Police said they made the arrests at 4th Avenue and Union Street, 2nd Avenue and Union Street, 4th Avenue and Pike Street, 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, among other locations.
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
q13fox.com
Bonney Lake Police seek help identifying suspect who broke into a home, stole 2 cars
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who broke into a home, grabbed multiple sets of car keys and used them to steal two cars out of the driveway Thursday morning. According to the Bonney Lake Police Department (BLPD), the suspect burglarized an...
KOMO News
Washington state officials euthanize mother bear and her 3 cubs in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Wash. — Multiple bears in Western Washington have been euthanized in recent days amid an increase in bear sightings, including four bears in North Bend that were put to sleep. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said a mother bear and her three cubs were getting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
myedmondsnews.com
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you identify this place in Edmonds, submitted by Chris Walton? Post your answer in the comments below. It’s been 24 years since I lived in Edmonds so taking a stab at it and going to say Anthony’s Homeport?. Library parking lot – flood repair. Both Peter...
Bulldozer crashes into building in Seattle’s Wallingford area
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a bulldozer crashed into a building in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood on Friday. The collision happened in the 3600 block of Stone Way North. One person was treated for minor injuries. The bulldozer caused insignificant structural damage to the building, Seattle firefighters...
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
Comments / 0