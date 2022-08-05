Pocatello man tased, charged with battery on an officer, possessing drugs without prescription

Read on www.ksl.com
Related
Elderly man reportedly run over by his own vehicle in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An elderly man was seriously injured Sunday when he was run over by his own car, police said. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. outside the man’s residence on Kraft Road near North Main Street. Police said the man was alone in his car in the driveway of his home when he reportedly thought he put the vehicle in park and got out. But the car was not...
Police: Pocatello man arrested after pointing loaded shotgun at recycling company employee
POCATELLO— A 36-year-old local man has been arrested after police say he pointed a loaded shotgun at a recycling company employee Saturday morning. Joseph Cool Goddard, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault following the incident. Pocatello police were dispatched to Pacific Recycling on the 3500 block of Highway 30 around 5:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a man, later identified as Goddard, who...
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Police: Local man who punched cop at local bar charged with battery on an officer
POCATELLO — A 26-year-old local man faces up to five years in prison if convicted of striking a Pocatello police officer inside a bar last week, court and police records show. Michael James Archer, of Pocatello, faces charges of felony battery on a police officer and two misdemeanor counts of possessing a prescription drug without a prescription. The incident began to unfold shortly before 2 a.m. on July 27 when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist airlifted after accident
About 30 emergency responders teamed up to help a motorcyclist out of the backcountry after an accident. The post Motorcyclist airlifted after accident appeared first on Local News 8.
Four people arrested on felony drug-related charges following four separate local incidents
POCATELLO — Four people were recently arrested and charged with felony drug possession following separate incidents in the Pocatello area, according to court and police records. Terrell Mack Vansickle, 40, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, meth, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Pocatello police on Aug. 1 observed a tan Buick sedan operating in the area of Alameda...
Man charged with stalking after repeatedly sending texts threatening murder
A Lewiston man has been arrested and charged with first-degree stalking after he reportedly sent multiple text messages to a woman, threatening to kill her roommate. The victim reportedly already had a civil protection order against Van Dakota Atkins, 40, when she received the text messages. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim contacted the Idaho Falls Police Department on July 19 and shared some of the messages. ...
Four COVID deaths, 265 new cases reported in Southeast Idaho during past week
Southeastern Idaho Public Health announced four local people died from COVID-19 and there were 265 new confirmed and probable cases in the region for the week of August 2-8. Two deaths were in Bannock County, one death was in Bingham County and the other death was in Caribou County, SIPH reported. This brings the total to 537 deaths due to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eastidahonews.com
Woman sentenced for her role in death of deputy; family says justice not served
IDAHO FALLS – Emotions were high as Jenna Holm, who was charged with felony aggravated assault in the death of a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one and a half years concurrent after accepting a plea agreement. During a court hearing before District...
eastidahonews.com
Firefighters battle haystack fire near Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department spent quite a number of hours working to extinguish a haystack fire Monday afternoon. The fire was called into dispatchers at around 2:20 p.m., near the intersection of North 105th West and West 113th North just outside Idaho Falls. The fire was located not far from the Sage Raceway.
Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified
The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Pocatello Police Department, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following Thursday morning's motorcycle crash. The post Deceased 19-year-old motorcyclist identified appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Man sues IFPD, claims officer broke eight of his ribs
An Idaho Falls man has filed a lawsuit against the Idaho Falls Police Department, claiming an officer used excessive force. According to the complaint filed, Tony Irvine, 49, said he had to receive surgery due to injuries he suffered when he was tackled by officer Dustin Cook on July 14, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local man accused of slicing victim's face with knife in WinCo parking lot
POCATELLO — A 46-year-old local man was arrested Monday night after police say he sliced a man’s face with a knife in the parking lot of WinCo Foods. Burke Ryan Bailey, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery following the disturbance. Pocatello police were dispatched to the WinCo Foods parking lot around 10:15 p.m. and upon arrival came into contact with a man who had...
Motorcyclist dies in crash in south Pocatello
POCATELLO — A 19-year-old Burley man is dead after crashing his motorcycle in south Pocatello early Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Colton T. Baker, authorities said. Baker was headed eastbound on his motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South Fifth Avenue around 12:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control and crashed. Authorities reported that he died at the scene. Baker was the only person on the motorcycle and he was reportedly wearing a helmet. The accident remains under investigation by Pocatello police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
One Man Dead After Motorcycle Crash South of Pocatello
One man is dead after a motorcycle crash south of Pocatello. 19-year-old Colton T. Baker of Burley died after he crashed a motorcycle on the South Valley Connector near South 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Thursday. The incident remains under investigation by Pocatello Police, Idaho State Police and the Bannock...
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. The post Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Chip sealing begins on these Idaho Falls roads starting Sunday, Aug. 7
IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will begin chip sealing, brooming, and fog coating city streets over the next month. The work begins on Sunday, Aug. 7. The anticipated project duration is 30 days, barring unforeseen conditions. To avoid windshield damage, please reduce speeds. Obey posted traffic control signage and...
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
Pocatello City Council gets heated over alleged racism comments
Shouting and hard statements were heard at the Pocatello City Council meeting Thursday evening. The post Pocatello City Council gets heated over alleged racism comments appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0