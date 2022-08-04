Read on www.boxinginsider.com
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Tyson Fury Against Anthony Joshua Is The Biggest Fight In History Of The Sport
Eddie Hearn has enjoyed several hearty laughs while reading Tyson Fury’s recent comments. The unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion claimed last weekend that he would come out of retirement to fight Anthony Joshua for free if Joshua avenges his loss to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch August 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Fury also stated that he would want a domestic showdown with Joshua to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, where fans could enter free of charge, and to air on free television, not pay-per-view.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Boxing Champion
Former Australian boxing world champion Johnny Famechon died at the age of 77. Famechon, who retired from boxing at age 24, had a long-term brain injury from a stroke suffered after getting hit by a car in 1991. The Sport Australia Hall of Fame announced his passing Thursday. "Johnny Famechon...
Joe Joyce vows to KO Joseph Parker to punish heavyweight foe for trying to duck world title decider
JOE JOYCE has vowed to punish Joseph Parker for trying to duck out of their final world title hurdle. On April 23, in front of 94,000 Wembley fans at Tyson Fury's win over Dillian Whyte, the heavyweight pair shook hands on a BT Sport clash. But the 30-year-old Kiwi then...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Joyce Beating Parker Puts Him in The Mix With Fury and Usyk
As BoxingScene.com reported on Wednesday, Olympic silver medal winner Joe Joyce will take on former world champion Joseph Parker on September 24 at the AO Arena in Manchester exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office, promoted by Frank Warren for Queensberry Promotions in association with BOXXER. The heavyweight collision between...
Boxing Scene
Conlan: I'm Fortunate My Brother Caught Me Falling Out Of Ring; Could've Been Worse
Thankfully for Michael Conlan, his backward fall from the ring March 12 looked worse than it was. Jamie Conlan, Michael’s brother and manager, was able to catch the vulnerable featherweight contender before he crashed to the cement floor at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The chaotic scene at ringside after Wood knocked Conlan out of the ring in the 12th round made it appear as though Conlan suffered severe damage from his fall through the middle ropes.
Boxing Scene
Campbell Hatton, Hopey Price Picks Up Wins in Sheffield
Campbell Hatton remained unbeaten but was taken the full six rounds by Michal Dufek, of the Czech Republic, on the Smith-O’Maison bill In Sheffield. The 21-year-old son of former British legend Ricky, Hatton began well but after looking likely to overwhelm Dufek early on, the fight settled into a pattern as Dufek took few chances.
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk’s team already preparing for Tyson Fury undisputed match in December
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum says he’s already had “positive conversations” for an undisputed heavyweight clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk for later this year in December. If Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) wins his rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20th, Arum will...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: England knocked out in semi-finals as India win by four runs at Edgbaston
Mandhana scored 61 runs from just 32 balls as India posted 164-5 from their 20 overs, with Freya Kemp (2-22) the only England bowler to take multiple wickets. England looked to be in control when captain Nat Sciver (41) and wicketkeeper Amy Jones (31) formed a 54-run partnership for the fourth wicket, before Jones was run out in the 17th over and Sciver was run out in the 18th.
Boxing Scene
Jack Catterall Enters Multi-Fight Agreement With BOXXER, Secures Josh Taylor Rematch
Jack Catterall has taken every necessary step to secure a second chance at a lasting impression. The top-rated junior welterweight has entered a multi-fight agreement with BOXXER, the UK promotional outfit confirmed Friday morning. The move allows the 29-year-old British southpaw to enter a rematch with lineal/IBF/WBO 140-pound king Josh Taylor, which will air later this year on a Sky Sports platform.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Jake Wightman takes 1500m bronze as Australia's Oliver Hoare wins gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's world champion Jake Wightman says he is "relieved" to have earned Commonwealth bronze...
