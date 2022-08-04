ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Truck rollover causes magnesium chloride spill in Rockport

By TownLift // TownLift
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — At approximately 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, August 4, Park City Fire District, Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit County Health Department assisted North Summit Fire District with a truck rollover in Rockport.

The truck was carrying magnesium chloride, a chemical that, while not toxic to humans, can be harmful to the environment in concentration. Extremely high levels of magnesium chloride can act as a poison to plants. The accident caused a small spill however, firefighters were able to contain it quickly.

When asked about the potential damage to the landscape where the crash took place, Summit County Health Department Communications Director Derek Siddoway said, “We don’t anticipate any major impacts. The location is the opposite side of the lake from the state park facilities and a pretty good distance from the lake itself.”

No injuries occurred in the accident, and clean-up crews are on the scene.


