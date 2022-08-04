Oil Painters of America at SAM

Read on www.steamboatpilot.com
Good News Network
Rare Chinese ‘Magic Mirror’ That Projects Hidden Image of Buddha Rediscovered After Decades in Museum Storage
Mirror, mirror on the wall—what is the rarest artwork of them all?. Under special lighting conditions, a plain-looking bronze mirror from the 16th century held at the Cincinnati Art Museum, reflects an image of a Buddha surrounded by numerous emanating rays of light. This “magic” mirror will be on...
60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery
Native American voices and artistry are at the core of a new traveling exhibition of clay pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the American Southwest, as major art institutions increasingly defer to tribal communities for displays of ancestral art and artifacts.In all, 60 Native American artists, museum professionals, storytellers and political leaders collaborated to curate the exhibit.Each picked a few of their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. Personal statements and sometimes poetry accompany the clay ceramics.Among the many curators, Tara Gatewood — a broadcaster and...
The big picture: a painterly vision of suburban America
American photographer Julie Blackmon choreographs the lives and objects around her to create witty, unsettling make-believes. When she was in her 30s, Julie Blackmon moved into an old house in Springfield, Missouri, which had a darkroom in its basement. She began taking photographs seriously – but never quite in earnest – choreographing the lives and objects around her. Her pictures are full of painterly references; one model was 17th-century Dutch scenes of domestic life, those curious curated freeze frames that prefigured Instagram. Another was storytelling, as Blackmon’s husband wrote fiction – and if he could “borrow details and ideas from real life, and then exaggerate or stylise them for the sake of the story”, why couldn’t she?
Two foiled smugglers, a VR old master, and Bruegel goes sketching – the week in art
Explore the excesses of Colombian carnaval, get real with Artemisia Gentileschi, see the unseen with Frank Auerbach and learn how a pipe not being a pipe still influences design today – all in your weekly dispatch
SF's Asian Art Museum cafe, Sunday at the Museum, closes after four years
"Deuki reminded us that food, like art, will always be a wonderful way to share culture."
yankodesign.com
Top 10 architectural picks of July 2022
From quaint wooden cabins to floating mansions – the world of architecture is always thriving and evolving! It is anything, BUT boring. The scope of architectural structures today is unlimited, and it’s evident in the arsenal of builds we featured on YD, in the month of July! From mushroom-shaped duplex villas to provide the ultimate glamping experience to an A-shaped, self-sustaining and climate-smart cabin – we were delighted by the influx and variety of designs we got to witness, and present to you guys! And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you! These mesmerizing designs will challenge what you believe are the boundaries and norms of modern-day architecture, widening not only your vision for it but also providing you with massive inspiration. Enjoy!
Disorientation by Elaine Hsieh Chou review – witty tale of campus chaos
This funny, fearless debut novel about a student’s dissertation on a fictional poet dives into the maelstrom of topical arguments about race and comes up fighting
Augusten Burroughs’s Therapeutic Writing Program Wants to Help You Move Past Your Trauma
Click here to read the full article. There are unhappy childhoods, and then there are unhappy childhoods. Augusten Burroughs knows the territory intimately. His bestselling book turned film, Running With Scissors, famously and, strange as it sounds, hilariously recounted his memories of his mother dumping him at the home of her off-kilter psychiatrist, where the oddball collection of residents also included a pedophile living in a backyard shed. But, in the first of several phone conversations this past spring, Burroughs tells me that his goal in putting his harrowing past onto the page was not, at least initially, to become...
Watch the world's first female virtuoso kora player perform a beautiful West African love song
Sona Jobarteh and her band take listeners on a musical voyage in their version of "Jarabi." “Jarabi," meaning “beloved,” is a popular West African song that was written after the country of Mali gained independence from the French in 1960. Rich in metaphors symbolizing the people’s love for their country and culture, the song was meant to instill a sense of “hope and resolve,” according to World Music in Education.
Smithonian
Artist Damien Hirst Will Burn Thousands of Paintings in NFT Experiment
Last summer, Damien Hirst paired thousands of unique dot paintings with corresponding NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which he put up for sale for just $2,000 each. The catch? The owner would have to choose, by summer 2022, whether to keep the NFT or trade it in for the physical canvas copy. The version not selected would be destroyed.
John Waters Gifts to Go on View at Baltimore Museum, Uffizi Plans $51.1 M. Boboli Gardens Project: Morning Links for August 5, 2022
Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GARDEN PARADISES. It has been a big week for art and parks! The Storm King Art Center in New York just announced a $45 million upgrade of its grounds, and now the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, has said it will spend €50 million (about $51.1 million) to renovate its glorious Boboli Gardens, according to the Art Newspaper . “Our objective is not only to return the Boboli to the glories of the times of the Medici and the Lorena dynasties, but to go further, making it the best open museum in the world,” the museum’s...
Hernâni Miguel Creates a Place for Culture, Music and Good Food at Lisbon’s Tabernáculo
Pictured: Hernâni Miguel | Photo credit:Ilaria Sponda. On any given night, Bossa nova bands, copious amounts of wine, African food that spans the diaspora, and a rotating guest list that includes all of Lisbon draw crowds to the wine bar Tabernáculo by Hernâni Miguel.
Slipped Disc
Four maestros die in the same spot, and a fifth nearby
It s mercifully rare for a conductor to die in mid-performance. In a century and a half of conducting history, we can count the tragic instances on the fingers of two hands. All the more astonishing, then, that four of these tragedies have occurred in the orchestra pit of the National Theatre in Munich.
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Shortlist unveiled for photography award
Images of elderly people hanging out their washing during the Covid-19 lockdown have been nominated for a prestigious photography prize. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day are among the works shortlisted for the Taylor Wessing Prize. Alexander Komenda and Haneem Christian were also nominated from...
The Best Dip Pens for Calligraphy and Illustration
Click here to read the full article. To enable your best calligraphy or illustration work, you’ll need a reliable set of pens. Dip pens, which draw ink when dunked into an inkwell and deposit pigment as you write, are a fantastic alternative or complement to fountain pens and brushes. With lots of nibs to choose from, dip pens offer a great level of flexibility and therefore more control over your final designs or decorative writing. Depending on their size, shape, and degree of rigidness, nibs can be used to combine thick and thin upstrokes and downstrokes—whereas fountain pens maintain a...
Best darkroom equipment in UK: photo enlargers, film tanks, trays, safelights
You’re shooting on film and want to process and print the results yourself. You need our recommendations for the best darkroom equipment…
The Best Paper for Blending and Experimenting with Markers
Click here to read the full article. Like paints, pastels, and other media, markers perform better on certain papers than on others. Sure, you could achieve a lovely design on a piece of printer paper, but you really won’t be getting the nicest results out of, say, your cherished Copics or Prismacolors if that’s your go-to canvas. To bring out the best qualities your markers have to offer, pick up some paper expressly made for them. These papers are typically coated to prevent bleed-through, and the best ones offer fibers that allow complex blending. Find your next drawing pad in...
‘For Me, Flowers Are Acts of God’: A New London Exhibition Celebrates Irving Penn’s Spectacular Floral Portraits
In his long working life—beginning in 1943, most of it spent at Vogue—Irving Penn pursued a version of photographic truth that filtered through all his areas of interest. And these were many and varied. Portraits, fashion, and beauty photographs for Vogue, certainly, but he made significant bodies of work in other areas, some connected, some less so: nudes, sculptural and statuesque; still-life studies of street detritus, of which his close-ups of discarded cigarette ends are perhaps the best known; and a radical series made in 1950 in Paris, London, and New York of les petit métiers, those often itinerant skilled tradesmen such as knife grinders, onion sellers, and coal men whose presence in daily life was all but disappearing even then.
ceoworld.biz
Richest Violinists In The World
Music has the power not only to satisfy someone but also has the power of healing someone emotionally and mentally. With time music is evolving, and new genres are coming up. Even though music is evolving with time, the usage of classic instruments like the violin has not decreased. Many big musicians have a knack for playing violins. If you like to play the violin, then let me tell you that you could consider starting a career as a violinist. This is because if you are good at violin playing, you will be heavily paid. Some of the richest violinists in the world are listed below:
Hypebae
Depop Collaborators Calls Upon Artist and Designer Paris to Bring Us Into Her World
Paris and her designs are based in Los Angeles — physically — but mentally, she occupies a world of her own. 69999 is Paris’ planet, and it is occupied by all of her technicolor designs which meet at the intersection of fashion and art. Depop and the effervescent Los Angeles fashion scene propelled her from humble beginnings, executing and flaunting her own creations at social events, to widespread sensation, gracing the bodies of none other than Kim Kardashian, Fousheé, and more.
