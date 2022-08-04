Oil Painters of America at SAM

From quaint wooden cabins to floating mansions – the world of architecture is always thriving and evolving! It is anything, BUT boring. The scope of architectural structures today is unlimited, and it’s evident in the arsenal of builds we featured on YD, in the month of July! From mushroom-shaped duplex villas to provide the ultimate glamping experience to an A-shaped, self-sustaining and climate-smart cabin – we were delighted by the influx and variety of designs we got to witness, and present to you guys! And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you! These mesmerizing designs will challenge what you believe are the boundaries and norms of modern-day architecture, widening not only your vision for it but also providing you with massive inspiration. Enjoy!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO