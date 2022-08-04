Many bid ‘farewell’ ode to Mister Softee and the iconic ice cream truck

Read on bayoubeatnews.com
Related
It's National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
On August 2, National Ice Cream Sandwich Day makes an appearance. Americans came up with unique, classic, and tasty ice cream sandwiches, so now is the time to celebrate what makes America great.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
Mic
Lauren Boebert's gun-themed, diarrhea-inducing restaurant has shut down
Lauren Boebert had a simple dream of owning a restaurant where the wait staff carried firearms and the food caused bloody diarrhea. And while she made her dream a reality for a little while, it simply wasn’t meant to last. Shooters Grill, her pride and joy and personal debt factory, has closed its doors for good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Of Cracker Barrel's Food Is Microwaved?
"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
Eater
Japanese Burger Spot Brings Slathered Wagyu Beef Patties and Karaage Sandwiches to OC
In recent years, Old Towne Orange, a neighborhood known for its local businesses, has become an area for up-and-coming restaurants. Two weeks ago, Ojai Burger joined the bustling community plaza at 238 W. Chapman Avenue sharing its blend of American classics and Japanese flavors in a space previously occupied by Buttermilk Chicken.
Food Beast
Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Will Finally Become a Permanent Menu Item This Fall
Back in September 2020, Taco Bell announced that their wildly popular Mexican Pizza would be removed as a menu option. Hoping to offer a more efficient restaurant experience, the franchise giant also pulled another dozen items two months prior. Fans of Taco Bell are used to these sudden menu changes...
Krispy Kreme’s Newest Doughnuts Are Inspired By Classic Popsicles
While there’s a chance you’ve already seen Halloween decorations (shout-out to Home Depot’s gigantic 12-foot skeleton!) popping up in stores, Krispy Kreme is hanging on to summer with a new doughnut collection inspired by classic treats you’ll remember from the ice cream truck. The bakery chain...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Black Employee Attends Company Plantation Party Dressed as Enslaved Person
File this employee’s recent interaction with the company he works for under the label — the audacity of the “caucasity,” according to Hip Hop Wired. A Black man who goes by the handle BisFitty gave a delineated account of his experience attending a retreat organized by his employer, which was politically incorrectly held at a plantation. Attendees were encouraged to dress in “period appropriate costume-ball” theme and to join in on the “fun.” BisFitty arrived in his Sunday’s best as an enslaved person.
Craft distillers fear mezcal will become victim of own success
With just a look, Sosima Olivera knows when her cherished agave plants will be ready to make mezcal, tequila's lesser-known Mexican cousin whose fast-growing popularity is raising fears of overexploitation. "A bottle sums up everything we've done for years," she told AFP while touring a field in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca where magueys -- a type of agave plant -- grow slowly under the sun.
Eater
Inside Chicken + Whiskey’s New Outpost Across From Nationals Park
Chicken + Whiskey, Logan Circle’s popular destination for Peruvian poultry and brown liquor, just unveiled a follow-up D.C. location right across from Nationals Park. The sprawling Southeast site, located at the foot of Jair Lynch’s new condo building (70 N Street SE), comes from Maryland-based Star Restaurant Group (Doi Moi, The Walrus Oyster & Ale House).
What Martha Stewart Really Had For Dinner At Her 81st Birthday Party
Celebrity chef Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday on August 3 and Stewart's birthday selfie brought lots of love from fans. The caption read, "Birthday selfie prior to big bday dinner — we had a delicious lunch and just a bit too much @19crimes Martha's chard" (via Instagram). Stewart has no doubt accomplished a lot in her 81 years: She's a TV personality, an author of bestselling books, and the owner of a home décor line, according to Restaurant Clicks. Her successful career has elevated her net worth to $400 million.
Klondike’s Choco Taco is returning to shelves after backlash
Fans have not seen the last of Klondike’s Choco Taco. The Unilever-owned ice cream novelty brand has revealed that it is looking to bring back its beloved Choco Taco just days after facing backlash from consumers over its decision to discontinue the product. “We know this is disappointing –...
thefreshtoast.com
Why People Put Ice Cubes In Their Bong
Newbies or cannabis connoisseurs alike can benefit from adding ice to a bong. It’s a simple and literally free way that you can elevate your bong experience. Here’s how. Bongs are a legendary way to get high. In fact, bongs are an iconic marijuana paraphernalia that has been around for decades. They come in a huge array of shapes and sizes, made out of simple plastic tubes to more elaborate glass bongs. However, in essence, they all feature a cylindrical structure with a wider base which is designed to hold water.
SheKnows
Andy Cohen Dropped $18 Million on Spacious West Village Penthouse With Unbelievable Manhattan Views
Andy Cohen is on the move, but he isn’t going far. The Bravo TV personality is headed to a new location in the West Village neighborhood where he already lives. He reportedly plopped down $18.3 million for a prewar duplex penthouse, that needs quite a bit of renovation. Housed in a 1930-built structure, Cohen’s new home has 3,000 square feet with two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, which doesn’t seem like enough space for the family of three, including son Benjamin, 3, and three-month-old daughter, Lucy.
McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic
For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
I threw out my old knife set for one really good chef's knife, and I have no regrets
At my colleague's urging, I bought Insider Review's highest recommended chef's knife and it has fully replaced my knife set.
Americans reveal their top five universal rules for table etiquette – and the most offensive manners while you eat
TABLE etiquette remains important for many Americans, including at least five universal rules that are non-negotiable for most families at dinner. Commissioned by The Honey Baked Ham Company and conducted by OnePoll, a study also explored what table manners look like in 2022. The data revealed that two-thirds (67%) of those surveyed believe having good table manners is an important factor in family dinners.
Hugh Jackman mourns the death of dog Dali
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- The Music Man and Wolverine icon Hugh Jackman is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Dali, this weekend. "It's a very sad day for our family," the 53-year-old actor posted on Instagram Saturday. "Dali, our beloved Frenchie, passed away last night. He would've been 12...
PETS・
Comments / 0