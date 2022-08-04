SB Nation Reacts — Most fans now expect Phoenix Suns to run it back

Read on bvmsports.com
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
Would Spurs Accept Potential Nets Trade Offer for Jakob Poeltl?
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be a logical trade suitor for San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl ahead of the 2022-23 season.
Jae Crowder’s latest social media activity hints at him wanting to return to Miami Heat
Early in the 2022 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat were dealt a major blow when they lost veteran forward P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers offered Tucker a three-year deal, and he took the offer. Now, the Heat are without the sharpshooting defender. As a result, one player...
What If The Phoenix Suns Signed This 7x NBA All-Star?
LaMarcus Aldridge is still a free agent on August 6, and I think the Phoenix Suns should consider signing him. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season.
Suns: 3 way too early bold Phoenix predictions for 2022-23 NBA season
The Phoenix Suns had a disappointing playoff exit following their NBA Finals run in 2021. It was a surprising loss to the Dallas Mavericks as the Suns finished with the best record in basketball during the regular season. Phoenix was one of the favorites to win the title entering the...
Former Suns And Nets Star Signs With New Team
The team shared several quotes from Williams in the PR release: "I always heard that Australia was an amazing place to visit, and it happens to be a perfect and upcoming basketball league. I just found it a good opportunity to further my career and touch an area of the globe that I haven't been to yet. I'm excited," Williams said about the decision to sign with the Phoenix.
Suns' Devin Booker Praised as Most Dominant Shooting Guard
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker has pieced together quite the resume during his tenure in the NBA. This past year saw him finish fourth in MVP voting while securing his first All-NBA first team nod. Booker also made an All-Star appearance for the third season in a row. He's climbed...
Report: Miami Heat scheduled to face San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City this season
The Miami Heat reportedly are scheduled to have a regular season game in Mexico City during the 2022-23 season. The Heat will play the San Antonio Spurs in the game, and the matchup will reportedly count as a home game for the Spurs. “The Heat, under current NBA plans, are...
WATCH: Suns Guard Devin Booker Motion Capture for NBA 2K23
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker took part in NBA 2K's motion capture for their upcoming game.
